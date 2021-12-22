Watch Now: Oakhart Barbecue serves up superb smoked meats

All you need to make the sort of barbecue served at Oakhart Barbecue is meat, salt, black pepper and smoke.

One could argue that such a recipe is the basis for just about any barbecue preparation. But finding ways to create complex magic with these four simple ingredients takes a unique measure of patience and skill that Oakhart Barbecue co-owners Brian Hodges and Chris Emmons have perfected.

“We’ve always had smokers, but we really didn’t get serious about barbecue until about seven years ago,” Hodges said. “We were thinking about getting into competitions, but we could never get our brisket to the place where we wanted them to be.

“We had heard all about Franklin Barbecue in Austin, and we took a trip down there to see what all the hype was about,” Hodges said. “It was like an epiphany. We knew we had to bring this style of barbecue back to Tulsa.”

The central Texas style of barbecue that Oakhart serves is noted for its simplicity. Seasoning is usually limited to only salt and black pepper, with the cooking done in offset smokers, with the fire box at one end and the chimney at the other, with the meats housed in between. Said smoke is produced from post oak.