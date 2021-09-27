Watch Now: Leon Russell statue installed at Church Studio

Leon Russell has a presence at the Church Studio again.

A 500-pound bronze statue of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer from Tulsa was lowered into place Monday on the east side of Church Studio, which served as home base for Russell and his Shelter Records artists in the 1970s.

“He’s going back to Tulsa one more time,” Church Studio owner Teresa Knox said after the statue installation was complete.

“I’m going back to Tulsa one more time” was a go-to lyric for Russell in the song “Home Sweet Oklahoma,” a track on the 1971 album “Leon Russell and the Shelter People.”

Russell died in 2016, but his legacy will be preserved at Church Studio, which is in the final stages of a Knox-led restoration.

From 1972 to 1976, music artists from around the world came to Tulsa to hang out and record at Church Studio. The makeover project will modernize Church Studio for contemporary studio use and for use as an audio engineering school, but it will also have public benefits.

Artifacts from the 5,000-plus items in the Church Studio Archive will be on display, and Church Studio will be able to host concert performances and programs related to the music industry.