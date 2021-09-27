Watch Now: Leon Russell statue installed at Church Studio

Leon Russell has a presence at the Church Studio again.
A 500-pound bronze statue of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer from Tulsa was lowered into place Monday on the east side of Church Studio, which served as home base for Russell and his Shelter Records artists in the 1970s.
“He’s going back to Tulsa one more time,” Church Studio owner Teresa Knox said after the statue installation was complete.
“I’m going back to Tulsa one more time” was a go-to lyric for Russell in the song “Home Sweet Oklahoma,” a track on the 1971 album “Leon Russell and the Shelter People.”
Russell died in 2016, but his legacy will be preserved at Church Studio, which is in the final stages of a Knox-led restoration.
From 1972 to 1976, music artists from around the world came to Tulsa to hang out and record at Church Studio. The makeover project will modernize Church Studio for contemporary studio use and for use as an audio engineering school, but it will also have public benefits.
Artifacts from the 5,000-plus items in the Church Studio Archive will be on display, and Church Studio will be able to host concert performances and programs related to the music industry.
A “soft” opening will take place this week (Bill Champlin, a 28-year vocalist with the band Chicago, is performing Thursday), but Knox indicated that Church Studio is still a construction site. She said everything should be in place by the end of October, when Kenny Loggins is scheduled to perform.
The life-size Russell statue will be on site to greet visitors.
A news advisory said artist Jim Franklin and Knox spent more than three years designing the statue, which was cast and completed at Crucible Art Foundry in Norman.
“I told Jim I wanted a Leon that was reflective of the period of significance, so I wanted 1972 Leon,” Knox said. “We went through hundreds of photos and did a lot of looks and poses and settled on one, which is a hybrid of multiple photos.”
Knox said she loves the finished product, which portrays Russell wearing his iconic top hat and a denim jacket that he wore when touring in 1972.
“He had a cross that year that he wore live, which I absolutely love because this was a Christian church,” Knox said, referring to Church Studio’s past. “And Leon, as a lot of people know, was a very spiritual person.
“To have the way he looked in the same time period that he purchased this old church and turned it into this amazing recording studio I think is pretty awesome.”
Said Franklin: “It’s a historical situation. That’s what I enjoy is the history part of it and looking back and seeing the person that I’m doing and what their career was and who they were and so forth. And in Leon’s case, he’s an icon. He’s a legend.”
Franklin was on site to supervise the installation. Knox and members of the Church Studio team applauded after the statue was affixed to its base at 4:32 p.m.
“I love it,” Knox said. “It’s nice to see all our hard work come to fruition.”
It is expected that the statue will join other Tulsa landmarks as a sweet spot for photographs and selfies.
“I want to give the Golden Driller and Buck Atom a run for their money,” Knox said, adding that all are great statues and selfie spots.
Church Studio is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Leon Russell bought the old Grace Methodist Episcopal Church in March 1972 to turn it into to his personal recording studio, where he helped pioneer the "Tulsa Sound," a genre that blends country and rock with rhythm and blues. Some of the most famous acts of the era came to Tulsa to record there, including George Harrison, Dwight Twilley, JJ Cale and a 19-year-old Tom Petty.
The music that was recorded there was enough to qualify the Church Studio for the National Register of Historic Places, where the listing became official last month.