Watch Now: 'Goin' Back to T-Town' writer reflects on film's past, and potential, impact

Tulsa native Carmen Fields remembers the time when an evening of fine dining required a trip to the airport.

In the early 1960s, after decades of protests and lawsuits, the U.S. government required airport terminals throughout the country to be desegregated.

“So the Tulsa airport was one of the first places in the city that was integrated,” Fields said during a recent telephone conversation. “My family wasn’t allowed to visit most of the movie theaters in town — I vividly remember my mother wanting to take me to a theater in south Tulsa that was showing a movie about Jesus, and we were turned away.

“But anyone could go to the airport, walk into a restaurant there, sit anywhere you wanted to and enjoy a meal,” she said. “Of course, nowadays, nobody would think about going to the airport to have dinner. But at the time, that became our idea of fine dining — going to the airport to have dinner.”

It was incidents such as these — the ways that Black Tulsans through much of the 20th century were able to live, work and even thrive in the face of racial segregation — that prompted Fields to write the documentary “Goin’ Back to T-Town,” which premiered on PBS in 1993.