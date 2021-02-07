 Skip to main content
Watch Now: 'Goin' Back to T-Town' writer reflects on film's past, and potential, impact

Tulsa native Carmen Fields remembers the time when an evening of fine dining required a trip to the airport.

In the early 1960s, after decades of protests and lawsuits, the U.S. government required airport terminals throughout the country to be desegregated.

“So the Tulsa airport was one of the first places in the city that was integrated,” Fields said during a recent telephone conversation. “My family wasn’t allowed to visit most of the movie theaters in town — I vividly remember my mother wanting to take me to a theater in south Tulsa that was showing a movie about Jesus, and we were turned away.

“But anyone could go to the airport, walk into a restaurant there, sit anywhere you wanted to and enjoy a meal,” she said. “Of course, nowadays, nobody would think about going to the airport to have dinner. But at the time, that became our idea of fine dining — going to the airport to have dinner.”

It was incidents such as these — the ways that Black Tulsans through much of the 20th century were able to live, work and even thrive in the face of racial segregation — that prompted Fields to write the documentary “Goin’ Back to T-Town,” which premiered on PBS in 1993.

The one-hour documentary, which was produced by Sam Pollard and Joyce Vaughn and traces the history of the Black community in Tulsa throughout most of the 20th century, will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, on KOED Channel 11.

“The original premise for the documentary was to tell a story about segregation and what it was like to live in segregated circumstances,” said Fields, whose acclaimed career in print and broadcast journalism has included stints at the Boston Globe and as host of “Higher Ground,” a monthly public affairs program on WHDH, an independent Boston TV station.

Fields said she has been approached by Judy Crichton, then the executive producer of “American Experience,” about the idea, and Fields suggested focusing on a topic close to her heart: the bridge club of which her mother, longtime Tulsa educator Bernice Fields, had been a member for close to 60 years. (Fields’ father was the late Ernie Fields, an acclaimed jazz bandleader.)

“I thought it would serve as a kind of microcosm, showing how these women — educated, often professional women — had lived through all these different periods and circumstances,” Fields said. “But as the production continued and the research went on, it very quickly began to morph into something a little bit different, although many of the women from my mother’s club are among the voices in the documentary.”

Fields said one of her goals with the documentary was, as much as possible, to have the story of Tulsa told by the people who lived here, who witnessed the destruction of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and were part of the rebuilding and revitalization of what became known as “Black Wall Street.”

“I’m so glad we were able to do the film when we did because just about everyone we featured is gone now,” Fields said. “Jim Goodwin (publisher of the Oklahoma Eagle) and former Sen. Maxine Horner are, I think, the only people we interviewed and filmed who are still alive.”

The 1921 massacre — two days of violence and destruction as mobs of armed white men decimated the once-thriving Greenwood neighborhood and killed what many believed to be hundreds of Black Tulsans — was something that Fields knew little about before she began work on the documentary.

“A lot of what we uncovered was news to me,” she said. “It was a subject that was always shrouded in secrecy. Even at Booker T. Washington High School, it wasn’t taught as part of our history.”

“Goin’ Back to T-Town” was one of the first documentaries to talk about the Tulsa massacre, and Fields said one of her greatest sources of pride in the film is that it helped to provoke Tulsa to begin to examine, and find ways to deal with, this dark legacy.

“It sort of pulled the Band-Aid off the wound, so to speak,” she said. “So many things began to happen after the documentary aired. (Tulsa historian) Eddie Faye Gates intensified the work she had started on collecting oral histories and putting together her book on the survivors. The Tulsa Race Massacre Commission was created and began its work.

“And now the mayor of Tulsa is urging on the search for potential burial sites of the victims,” Fields said. “I do believe our film started the ball rolling in earnest to provoke people to thoughtfulness and activity.”

Fields said she hopes that revisiting “Goin’ Back to T-Town” might again spark such reactions and lead to the truth being unearthed and the real healing beginning.

“We can’t brush it aside by saying, ‘It’s over, it was a long time ago,’” she said. “We have to find some way for all of us to come together, to reconcile the hurts and the differences and to redeem those who were a part of it.”

Documentary

"Goin' Back to T-Town," part of the PBS series "American Experience"

8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9

KOED Channel 11

