Watch Now: 'Goin' Back to T-Town' writer reflects on film's past, and potential, impact

Tulsa native Carmen Fields remembers the time when an evening of fine dining required a trip to the airport.
In the early 1960s, after decades of protests and lawsuits, the U.S. government required airport terminals throughout the country to be desegregated.
“So the Tulsa airport was one of the first places in the city that was integrated,” Fields said during a recent telephone conversation. “My family wasn’t allowed to visit most of the movie theaters in town — I vividly remember my mother wanting to take me to a theater in south Tulsa that was showing a movie about Jesus, and we were turned away.
“But anyone could go to the airport, walk into a restaurant there, sit anywhere you wanted to and enjoy a meal,” she said. “Of course, nowadays, nobody would think about going to the airport to have dinner. But at the time, that became our idea of fine dining — going to the airport to have dinner.”
It was incidents such as these — the ways that Black Tulsans through much of the 20th century were able to live, work and even thrive in the face of racial segregation — that prompted Fields to write the documentary “Goin’ Back to T-Town,” which premiered on PBS in 1993.
The one-hour documentary, which was produced by Sam Pollard and Joyce Vaughn and traces the history of the Black community in Tulsa throughout most of the 20th century, will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, on KOED Channel 11.
“The original premise for the documentary was to tell a story about segregation and what it was like to live in segregated circumstances,” said Fields, whose acclaimed career in print and broadcast journalism has included stints at the Boston Globe and as host of “Higher Ground,” a monthly public affairs program on WHDH, an independent Boston TV station.
Fields said she has been approached by Judy Crichton, then the executive producer of “American Experience,” about the idea, and Fields suggested focusing on a topic close to her heart: the bridge club of which her mother, longtime Tulsa educator Bernice Fields, had been a member for close to 60 years. (Fields’ father was the late Ernie Fields, an acclaimed jazz bandleader.)
“I thought it would serve as a kind of microcosm, showing how these women — educated, often professional women — had lived through all these different periods and circumstances,” Fields said. “But as the production continued and the research went on, it very quickly began to morph into something a little bit different, although many of the women from my mother’s club are among the voices in the documentary.”
Fields said one of her goals with the documentary was, as much as possible, to have the story of Tulsa told by the people who lived here, who witnessed the destruction of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and were part of the rebuilding and revitalization of what became known as “Black Wall Street.”
“I’m so glad we were able to do the film when we did because just about everyone we featured is gone now,” Fields said. “Jim Goodwin (publisher of the Oklahoma Eagle) and former Sen. Maxine Horner are, I think, the only people we interviewed and filmed who are still alive.”
The 1921 massacre — two days of violence and destruction as mobs of armed white men decimated the once-thriving Greenwood neighborhood and killed what many believed to be hundreds of Black Tulsans — was something that Fields knew little about before she began work on the documentary.
“A lot of what we uncovered was news to me,” she said. “It was a subject that was always shrouded in secrecy. Even at Booker T. Washington High School, it wasn’t taught as part of our history.”
“Goin’ Back to T-Town” was one of the first documentaries to talk about the Tulsa massacre, and Fields said one of her greatest sources of pride in the film is that it helped to provoke Tulsa to begin to examine, and find ways to deal with, this dark legacy.
“It sort of pulled the Band-Aid off the wound, so to speak,” she said. “So many things began to happen after the documentary aired. (Tulsa historian) Eddie Faye Gates intensified the work she had started on collecting oral histories and putting together her book on the survivors. The Tulsa Race Massacre Commission was created and began its work.
“And now the mayor of Tulsa is urging on the search for potential burial sites of the victims,” Fields said. “I do believe our film started the ball rolling in earnest to provoke people to thoughtfulness and activity.”
Fields said she hopes that revisiting “Goin’ Back to T-Town” might again spark such reactions and lead to the truth being unearthed and the real healing beginning.
“We can’t brush it aside by saying, ‘It’s over, it was a long time ago,’” she said. “We have to find some way for all of us to come together, to reconcile the hurts and the differences and to redeem those who were a part of it.”
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…