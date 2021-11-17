Watch Now: Five things to do: An Affair of the Heart this weekend

Shane Smith & The Saints
Shane Smith & The Saints is a five-piece group from Austin, Texas. There’s a track on the newest album (“Hail Mary”) titled “Oklahoma City.” What’s that all about? Maybe you’ll hear it when Shane Smith & The Saints perform Saturday, Nov. 20, with Jonathan Terrell at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets range in price from $20-$35. For tickets, visit the box office or go to cainsballroom.com.
An Affair of the Heart
Braum’s An Affair of the Heart returns to the SageNet event center at Tulsa’s Expo Square, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21. Vendors from more than 20 states will be on hand, offering unique, often one-of-a-kind items, from gourmet foods to home decor items, handmade jewelry to clothing, and more. Masks are no longer required at the show. Admission is $10, which is good for all three days. For more: aaoth.com.
Silversun Pickups
The Los Angeles-based alt-rock band Silversun Pickups will give you a reason to visit historic Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, Nov. 21. L.A.-based singer-songwriter Zella Day will provide support. Tickets range in price from $35-$44. For tickets, visit the box office or go to cainsballroom.com.
Jean Richardson
Oklahoma artist Jean Richardson will have a show of her latest work, “Reimaginings,” on display at the Royce Myers Gallery, 1706 S. Boston Ave. Richardson has earned national acclaim for her work, which often features stylized images of horses. The gallery will have an open house for the exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, and Richardson will be on hand to talk about her work from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. roycemyers.com.
‘Objets d’Art’
The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., will host its annual “Objets d’Art” show and sale, featuring original works of art by Tulsa-area artists, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 19-21. The show is a way to discover unique holiday gifts, to support local artists, and to not worry if some plastic gewgaw made in China is still stuck in a container ship off the California coast. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday 1-4pm. liggettstudio.com.