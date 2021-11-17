Watch Now: Five things to do: An Affair of the Heart this weekend

Shane Smith & The Saints

Shane Smith & The Saints is a five-piece group from Austin, Texas. There’s a track on the newest album (“Hail Mary”) titled “Oklahoma City.” What’s that all about? Maybe you’ll hear it when Shane Smith & The Saints perform Saturday, Nov. 20, with Jonathan Terrell at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets range in price from $20-$35. For tickets, visit the box office or go to cainsballroom.com.

An Affair of the Heart

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart returns to the SageNet event center at Tulsa’s Expo Square, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21. Vendors from more than 20 states will be on hand, offering unique, often one-of-a-kind items, from gourmet foods to home decor items, handmade jewelry to clothing, and more. Masks are no longer required at the show. Admission is $10, which is good for all three days. For more: aaoth.com.

Silversun Pickups

The Los Angeles-based alt-rock band Silversun Pickups will give you a reason to visit historic Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, Nov. 21. L.A.-based singer-songwriter Zella Day will provide support. Tickets range in price from $35-$44. For tickets, visit the box office or go to cainsballroom.com.