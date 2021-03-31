 Skip to main content
Watch Now: First Greenwood Art Project works go on display
  • Updated
The installations are the first in a series of public art works supported by the $1 million award from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Public Art Challenge.

The first works by artists commissioned as part of the Greenwood Art Project will go on display this weekend at two North Tulsa churches.

Katherine Penny Mitchell’s installation, “Greenwood … A Trilogy in Reflection, 2021,” opened to the public Wednesday at the Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave. "Lives on the Line," by Yielbonzie Johnson, will be open to the public at the Church of the Restoration, 1314 N. Greenwood Ave., from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibits are designed to be permanent; however, future public viewing times have not been finalized, according to Lara Weber, communications officer for the office of Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The Greenwood Art Project is an initiative of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and is funded in part by a $1 million award from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Public Art Challenge and a $200,000 grant from The George Kaiser Family Foundation.

A number of local artists were commissioned through the project to create work that will celebrate the resilience, healing and recovery of the Greenwood community in the aftermath of the 1921 Race Massacre, as well as reflect today’s challenging times.

Tulsa artist Mitchell's "Greenwood … A Trilogy in Reflection,” is a site-specific installation made up of three circular metal sculptures mounted inside the Vernon AME Church.

The first depicts the health, wealth, and stability of Greenwood. The second represents the community’s distress, death of citizens and destruction as a result of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The third sculpture signifies how the strength of the tree, symbolized throughout the pieces, reflects Greenwood’s autonomy, fragility and resilience and the community's being ripped apart by urban renewal.

The “Lives on the Line” project, headed by Johnson, also a Tulsa artist, seeks to create and map out memory sites in Greenwood. The installation will consist of various custom-made artworks addressing the 1921 Tulsa massacre, Black Wall Street and symbols of resistance.

During Sunday's opening event, Johnson will lead a procession beginning at 2 p.m., inviting the public and local businesses to create their own memory sites as a way to illuminate “the section line,” a once-thriving business district of Greenwood.

The Greenwood Art Project, led by artists Rick Lowe and William Cordova with Jerica Wortham, Marlon Hall, Jeff Van Hanken and Kode Ransom, seeks to raise awareness of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and destruction of Tulsa's thriving Black community in the historic Greenwood District that included Black Wall Street, one of the most prominent Black-owned business districts in the United States during the early 1900s.

 

