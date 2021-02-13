Watch Now: Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo talks about made-in-Oklahoma TV series 'Reservation Dogs'

No one, said Harjo, bothered to “let us tell our story.” He said people have continued to tell stories about natives, who eventually became more than just “zombies.” But Harjo contends it’s difficult to tell an accurate and compelling story when you don’t know what life is like as the people you are writing about.

“And every time you see a film with native people, it usually has a history lesson in it,” he said. “It usually is about their reaction to white people encroaching on them. So the story is not told just about the native people. It’s told through the lens of what it’s like when they butt up against the white people.”

Harjo doesn’t think all filmmakers do that out of malice. He said some are trying to tell a good native story.

“But it ends up being cowboys versus Indians a lot, and it ends up kind of falling into the same old tropes,” he said.