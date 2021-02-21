Watch Now: Farm life put Oklahoman Scott Hendricks on path to acclaimed career as music producer

“We have an artist signed now that we have yet to even meet, and it was an artist who put out a song and it really truly took off, and people are consuming it and they are connecting with it,” Hendricks said.

“We reached out to the artist and said, ‘We would like to meet you,’ so we met several times on Zoom to hopefully figure out is this an artist or is this just a person who got lucky with a song and put it out there and people (liked it)? That’s what makes it a little bit more difficult. There are a whole lot more analytics going on now than there ever were. You still have an element of gut in there, but any more it sure seems like there has to be some analytics to go along with it.”

Shelton connection

Let’s finish where we started and that’s with the Shelton-Hendricks connection.

Hendricks said he feels blessed to have been put in Shelton’s path.

“Somehow, the chemistry works and it’s very comfortable,” Hendricks said. “We have recorded several hundred or more songs together and we are getting ready to go do some more. I’m just lucky because it’s literally like having a brother in this business — professionally and outside the music business.”