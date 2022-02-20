Watch Now: Connie Cronley's book on Oklahoma activist wins history award

The spark that ultimately produced the book “A Life on Fire” was kindled some 40 years ago.
Tulsa author Connie Cronley recalled a conversation she had with historian and writer Angie Debo, whose books such as “As Still the Waters Run” and “Tulsa: From Creek Town to Oil Capital” focused a clear eye on Oklahoma’s highly checkered past.
“She said to me, ‘I wish you would write the story of Kate Barnard,’” Cronley recalled. “And so I said the obvious thing — ‘Who is Kate Barnard?’”
Barnard was a seminal figure in Oklahoma politics in the early 20th century. A passionate advocate for social reform, Barnard was a staunch advocate for all manner of marginalized people, working to improve education, ending child labor, championing humane care and treatment for those with mental illnesses, and reforming the criminal justice system.
She helped draft the state’s constitution, working to incorporate her ideals into the very fabric of the state’s government. Barnard also became the first woman in Oklahoma history to be elected to state office, as the commissioner of charities and corrections.
It wasn’t long before the woman most Oklahomans referred to as “Our Kate” was seen as the single most popular and respected official in the state’s government.
“But then, as one politician put it, ‘She stopped preachin’, and started meddlin’,’” Cronley said.
Specifically, Barnard confronted what was euphemistically called “The Indian Question” — which was, in fact, a question of how much graft and corruption would be necessary throughout all levels of the state and federal government to steal back the moneys earned by Indigenous people from their oil, mineral and timber rights.
And it was this battle — and the threat that Barnard posed to those determined to loot and decimate the state’s Indigenous population — that led to Barnard’s ultimately tragic end.
Cronley’s “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard,” published by the University of Oklahoma Press, is the first major biography of Barnard written for a general audience.
“That was one reason why Dr. Debo said I should write this book, because I wasn’t a ‘professional historian,’ and that I would write it for a general audience, instead of an academic one,” Cronley said.
Cronley’s book has earned high praise since its publication, including winning the E.E. Dale Award for Outstanding Book on Oklahoma History from the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Cronley will be presented with the award at the Oklahoma Historical Society Awards Banquet, Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
“Dr. Debo, as a young woman, happened to hear Kate Barnard speak, and her charisma, passion and idealism made a profound impact,” Cronley said. “She followed Kate’s career from its peak to the end, when all the powers that be turned against her.”
Cronley said she began researching Barnard’s life soon after that first conversation with Debo, who helped her by sharing some of the reams of materials Debo had accumulated over the years.
“She worked at a time when there were no photocopiers, or smartphones to make photographs of documents,” Cronley said. “She made notes by hand, and then would type them up on a manual typewriter.
“Dr. Debo gave me nine banker’s boxes full of material that I’ve moved around with me over the years,” Cronley said. “I began drafting the book — the opening paragraph, for example, is as I wrote it some 40 years ago — but then life got in the way.”
Cronley’s career has included serving as the restaurant critic for the Tulsa Tribune, general manager of Tulsa Ballet and executive director of the Iron Gate Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. She also published three books of essays and co-authored “Mr. Ambassador: Warrior for Peace” with Edward Perkins.
It was during what Cronley called a “dark time,” following leaving her job at Iron Gate and the death of her former husband, Tulsa World columnist Jay Cronley, that prompted her to return to the Barnard book.
“I had lost the job that had given my life structure, and I had lost the person who gave me support,” she said. “Coming back to this book after so many years, I realize I knew more than I wanted to know about loss, disappointment and insurmountable opposition.
“That gave me a more complete understanding of Kate’s life, battles and work,” Cronley said. “I was able to see her life from another angle that I would not have access to, if I had written the book when I was young and more idealistic.”