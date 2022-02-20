Watch Now: Connie Cronley's book on Oklahoma activist wins history award

“Dr. Debo, as a young woman, happened to hear Kate Barnard speak, and her charisma, passion and idealism made a profound impact,” Cronley said. “She followed Kate’s career from its peak to the end, when all the powers that be turned against her.”

Cronley said she began researching Barnard’s life soon after that first conversation with Debo, who helped her by sharing some of the reams of materials Debo had accumulated over the years.

“She worked at a time when there were no photocopiers, or smartphones to make photographs of documents,” Cronley said. “She made notes by hand, and then would type them up on a manual typewriter.

“Dr. Debo gave me nine banker’s boxes full of material that I’ve moved around with me over the years,” Cronley said. “I began drafting the book — the opening paragraph, for example, is as I wrote it some 40 years ago — but then life got in the way.”

Cronley’s career has included serving as the restaurant critic for the Tulsa Tribune, general manager of Tulsa Ballet and executive director of the Iron Gate Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. She also published three books of essays and co-authored “Mr. Ambassador: Warrior for Peace” with Edward Perkins.