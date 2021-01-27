Watch Now: Calaca Fresh Mex brings West Coast-style Mexican food to Tulsa

“When I came to Tulsa, I went to all the restaurants, tried all the food trucks,” Villalovos said. “They all made good food, but I couldn’t find that taste I loved. So I decided I should open my own place and make the food I was looking for but couldn’t find.”

Villalovos said he would make sample dishes and serve them to his family, saying he had picked it up from a food truck. “I wanted their honest opinion,” he said, “and they really liked it.”

Calaca took over a space that had started out as a Braum’s location, then was remade into City Diner, at the corner of 69th Street and Lewis Avenue. The building had been empty for several years and required a lot of work to get it back into shape.

The interior is dominated by two brightly colored murals, filled with imagery from Mexico’s Day of the Dead including skulls (“calaca” is Spanish for “skull”). The oranges in the mural are repeated in the seating and in the outdoor signage.

The restaurant has been open less than two months, but Villalovos said business has been good — even better than he expected in the middle of a pandemic.