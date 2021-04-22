Watch Now: Artist takes graphic detour for Tulsa Mayfest poster

“You have the word ‘mother,’ which can symbolize the giver of life,” he said. “Then there is the ‘road,’ which can be a metaphor for the path we chose to take, the journey we follow on this adventure that is life. Together those words can mean the ‘mother road,’ which ties in with the city and Route 66. And at the center of all we do, there has to be the people. All these things have to work together.

“And in the center of it all is one of those obnoxious orange cones,” Peraza said, laughing. “But I see it as a way of getting people’s attention, to get them to slow down and look at something, or maybe direct them in a new and better way. That’s what art does, and I used this iconic object as a way to alert people to the importance of art in our lives.”

Fine art prints of the poster design will be available starting April 23 at the ahha Tulsa gift shop, 101 E. Archer St. and at the merchandise tent during the festival, May 7-9, 2021. The prints are 13-by-19 inch print are $25, and all prints are signed by Peraza.

Other Mayfest merchandise including T-shirts, will also be available in the ahha gift shop and the Mayfest merchandise tent. The tent will be located on Reconciliation Way, in front of the Living Arts building.