Watch Now: 5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

No parking is available on site, but a network of shuttles is ready to take festival-goers to and from the good times. tulsaoktoberfest.org.

‘The Wes Anderson Experience’

In conjunction with the Philbrook Museum of Art’s exhibit “This is an Adventure: Accidentally Wes Anderson,” the museum will be showing one of Anderson’s films for its monthly “Films on the Lawn” event, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” is a stop-motion animated film, based on the Roald Dahl novel, about the titular vulpine, whose inability to curtail his natural instincts when it comes to raiding local farms ends up endangering himself, his family and his community.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for those wishing to take part in the museum’s Burger Night, or to enjoy picnic dinners. Bring blankets or chairs for seating. Admission is $12 adults, $6 youngsters, and tickets must be purchased in advance. philbrook.org.

Take your pick of music artists

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Joe Bonamassa will perform at Tulsa Theater, The Wild Feathers will play Cain’s Ballroom and Midland has a show at the River Spirit Casino Resort.