Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Dwight Yoakam returning to River Spirit
Get a taste of the streets of Bakersfield and start your weekend early Thursday, Oct. 14 by checking out Dwight Yoakam at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Marc Anthony playing BOK
Marc Anthony, one of the most influential music artists of his time and an ambassador of Latin music and culture, is making a Friday, Oct. 15 tour stop at BOK Center.
Tickets start at $64 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Randall King, X Ambassadors, Blues Brothers hit Cain’s
Cain’s Ballroom will have a busy few days, beginning with a Friday, Oct. 15 Randall King show. If you want your weekend to spill over into next week, the X Ambassadors are bringing their Beautiful Liar Tour to Cain’s on Monday, Oct. 18. One night later, the Blues Brothers will bring their brand of SNL-born goodness to the historic venue.
Tickets can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.
Puccini & Verdi Play Ball
Tulsa Opera will once again swap its home stage for home plate to present a unique evening of opera, “Puccini & Verdi Play Ball,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
The evening will include Puccini’s one-act comedy “Gianni Schicchi” about a family eager to learn how they are going to benefit from the will of their recently deceased patriarch, and the wily fellow who plans on turning the situation to his own advantage.
The cast, which includes Levi Hernandez as Gianni Schicchi, Rachel Blaustein as Lauretta, Emily Pulley as Zita, Jonathan Johnson as Rinuccio, Julius Ahn as Gherardo and Danielle Pastin as Nella, will also perform some of most famous arias and ensemble numbers from the works of Giuseppe Verdi, followed a fireworks display.
Tickets are $15-$75. 918-582-3133, tulsaopera.com.
Gaither Vocal Band Reunion
Since its creation in 1981, more than 20 vocalists have been a part of the Gaither Vocal Band. And most of those singers, along with some special guests, will be at the Mabee Center for the two-day Gaither Vocal Band reunion, Friday-Saturday Oct. 15-16.
The event will include concerts Friday and Saturday, as well as a Saturday morning musical convocation with guest speaker Andy Andrews. The concerts will feature appearances by such performers as David Phelps, Russ Taff, Wes Hampton, Mark Lowry, Steve Green, Michael English and Bill Gaither.
Full weekend packages start at $80; single event tickets start at $30-$35. To purchase: gaither.com.
