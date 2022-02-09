Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Beach vibes in Tulsa
We could all use some beach imagery after last week’s burst of winter weather. Who better to deliver beach imagery than the Beach Boys, who will grace a stage at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Beach Boys show is Thursday, Feb. 10. Country music artist Lee Brice will perform at the same venue Saturday, Feb. 12. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Four shows, four days
How about four in a row at Cain’s Ballroom? A Wednesday, Feb. 9 performance by Grammy-nominated artist Marcus King will kick off a run of four events in four days at the historic venue. Edmond-raised comedian Trey Kennedy will perform Thursday, Feb. 10 (Kennedy was scheduled to be at Cain’s last week but the gig was postponed due to hazardous road conditions), Oklahoma music artist Stoney LaRue will perform Friday, Feb. 11 and Cain’s will host Pop Punk Night: A Van Full of Nuns on Saturday, Feb. 12. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.
Drew Parker, Cody Canada at Track 5
Track 5, the newest music performance venue inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, offers free shows to guests. Drew Parker will perform Thursday, Feb. 10 at Track 5. Cody Canada will perform there Saturday, Feb. 12.
BMX Sooner Nationals
BMX bikers from around the region will take to the track set up on the Ford Truck Arena at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., for the 2022 USA BMX Sooner Nationals, Feb. 11-13. The action begins at 8 a.m. each day. Admission is free. exposquare.com.
Theatre North
Theatre North, the award-winning company that has been presenting dramas and comedies about the Black experience for more than 40 years, will debut its newest production, “Jitney” by August Wilson, with performances Feb. 12-13 and 19-20, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Set in the 1970s, the play revolves around the tangled lives of a group of men who work as gypsy cab drivers in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. For tickets: tulsapac.com.