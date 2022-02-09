Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Beach vibes in Tulsa

We could all use some beach imagery after last week’s burst of winter weather. Who better to deliver beach imagery than the Beach Boys, who will grace a stage at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Beach Boys show is Thursday, Feb. 10. Country music artist Lee Brice will perform at the same venue Saturday, Feb. 12. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Four shows, four days

How about four in a row at Cain’s Ballroom? A Wednesday, Feb. 9 performance by Grammy-nominated artist Marcus King will kick off a run of four events in four days at the historic venue. Edmond-raised comedian Trey Kennedy will perform Thursday, Feb. 10 (Kennedy was scheduled to be at Cain’s last week but the gig was postponed due to hazardous road conditions), Oklahoma music artist Stoney LaRue will perform Friday, Feb. 11 and Cain’s will host Pop Punk Night: A Van Full of Nuns on Saturday, Feb. 12. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Drew Parker, Cody Canada at Track 5