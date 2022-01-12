Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

‘Lingering Matters’
“Lingering Matters,” former Tulsa Artist Fellow Carrie Dickason’s solo exhibit at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., features works that use her existing and unfinished art as a starting point for new images that explore questions of society, environment, nature and economics. The exhibit is on display through Feb. 4. liggettstudio.com.
Son Volt rises at Vanguard
The alt-country pioneering band Son Volt is performing Saturday, Jan. 15 at The Vanguard. The show is part of a tour to support Son Volt’s 10th studio album, “Electro Melodier.” The songwriting and distinctive vocals of Son Volt’s Jay Farrar helped launch, by way of the band Uncle Tupelo, the alt-country movement of the 1990s that was the precursor to what is now widely referred to as Americana. Son Volt’s 1995 debut (“Trace”) remains a defining album of the ’90s alt-country movement. For tickets to the Tulsa tour stop, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.
Theatre West
A new local theater company, Theatre West, is presenting Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” as its debut production. Wilde’s play is a masterpiece of wit that skewers ideas of social class as well as the tropes of romantic fiction in a tale full of mistaken identities, misunderstandings and mischief. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 14-15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Calvary Temple Assembly of God Activity Center, 4501 W. Edison St. Tickets are $12. To reserve: 918-417-0721.
Chili Bowl
The 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl, presented by General Tire, is being staged at Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square. Remaining days of the event include qualifying nights Wednesday through Friday and championship feature events Saturday.
For tickets and information, go to chilibowl.com.
WWE Raw
Extend your weekend by checking out the superstars of WWE Raw during a Monday, Jan. 17 event at BOK Center. Expected to be on the card: A Raw women’s championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.
