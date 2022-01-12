Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

‘Lingering Matters’

“Lingering Matters,” former Tulsa Artist Fellow Carrie Dickason’s solo exhibit at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., features works that use her existing and unfinished art as a starting point for new images that explore questions of society, environment, nature and economics. The exhibit is on display through Feb. 4. liggettstudio.com.

Son Volt rises at Vanguard

The alt-country pioneering band Son Volt is performing Saturday, Jan. 15 at The Vanguard. The show is part of a tour to support Son Volt’s 10th studio album, “Electro Melodier.” The songwriting and distinctive vocals of Son Volt’s Jay Farrar helped launch, by way of the band Uncle Tupelo, the alt-country movement of the 1990s that was the precursor to what is now widely referred to as Americana. Son Volt’s 1995 debut (“Trace”) remains a defining album of the ’90s alt-country movement. For tickets to the Tulsa tour stop, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.

Theatre West