Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Vintage Tulsa Show
Billed as the largest antiques and vintage show in Oklahoma, the Vintage Tulsa Show is returning this weekend to the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
The event features 100-plus dealers from multiple states. Early bird buying ($12 admission) is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Otherwise, show hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children 9-12. Tickets are valid for entry all weekend. Children 8-under are free.
Tim Allen at River Spirit
Actor and comedian Tim Allen is coming to Tulsa for a Friday, Feb. 18 performance at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Big venue, small venue
On Saturday, Feb. 19, Eric Church is performing at Tulsa’s biggest music venue (BOK Center) and The Regrettes, a Los Angeles-based band, will perform at The Vanguard. The Regrettes were named one of the most exciting new bands of 2022 by Alternative Press. Tickets to BOK Center events can be purchased at bokcenter.com. Tickets to shows at The Vanguard can be purchased at thevanguardtulsa.com.
Also, Cain's Ballroom is hosting four shows in three days: Caamp (Friday, Feb. 18), Steve-O (early and late shows Saturday, Feb. 19) and Badfish, a tribute to Sublime (Sunday, Feb. 20). For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.
Randy Wimer CD release
Tulsa guitarist Randy Wimer has been sharing his six-string artistry — as a teacher and solo performer as well as working with such groups as the Signature Symphony and Tulsa Symphony — for more than 40 years. But he's only now released his first solo album, "Randy Wimer Solo Guitar," which features his original compositions as well as his arrangements of songs ranging from Gordon Lightfoot's "If You Could Read My Mind" to King Crimson's "In the Court of the Crimson King."
Wimer will have a CD release event 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at The Vault, 620 S. Cincinnati Ave. Copies of the album will be available for purchase. facebook.com/randywimerguitarist
Tulsa Chorale
The Tulsa Chorale will present a free concert titled "Lux Aeterna," 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati Ave. The concert is presented as a tribute to healthcare workers, essential workers and those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, conducted by Tim Sharp with organist Casey Cantwell as accompanist, will feature Morten Lauridsen's "Lux Aeterna (Eternal Light)," as well as music by Edward Elgar, John Tavener, Robert Pearsall and Billy Joel. tulsachorale.org.