Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Also, Cain's Ballroom is hosting four shows in three days: Caamp (Friday, Feb. 18), Steve-O (early and late shows Saturday, Feb. 19) and Badfish, a tribute to Sublime (Sunday, Feb. 20). For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Randy Wimer CD release

Tulsa guitarist Randy Wimer has been sharing his six-string artistry — as a teacher and solo performer as well as working with such groups as the Signature Symphony and Tulsa Symphony — for more than 40 years. But he's only now released his first solo album, "Randy Wimer Solo Guitar," which features his original compositions as well as his arrangements of songs ranging from Gordon Lightfoot's "If You Could Read My Mind" to King Crimson's "In the Court of the Crimson King."

Wimer will have a CD release event 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at The Vault, 620 S. Cincinnati Ave. Copies of the album will be available for purchase. facebook.com/randywimerguitarist

Tulsa Chorale

The Tulsa Chorale will present a free concert titled "Lux Aeterna," 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati Ave. The concert is presented as a tribute to healthcare workers, essential workers and those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, conducted by Tim Sharp with organist Casey Cantwell as accompanist, will feature Morten Lauridsen's "Lux Aeterna (Eternal Light)," as well as music by Edward Elgar, John Tavener, Robert Pearsall and Billy Joel. tulsachorale.org.

