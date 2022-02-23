Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Celebrate Black History Month by attending a red carpet movie premiere of “From the People, For the People,” a film that sheds light on the Tulsa community after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The premiere will take place Sunday, Feb. 27 at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

General admission is $20. Light snacks are available and a cash bar will be on site. A meet-and-greet cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, go to the Greenwood Ave Project “Black Wall Street” Facebook page.

Akdar Shrine Circus

The Akdar Shrine Circus will present multiple performances this weekend Feb. 24-27 at the Expo Pavilion at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st Place. This is the 76th year for this show, which features everything from trapeze artists to tigers, clowns and motorcycle daredevils. Best of all, proceeds from ticket sales (which range $10-$22) benefit the Akdar Shrine’s efforts to provide care for special needs children through its Akdar Shrine Hospitals. For tickets: exposquare.com.

“Fantastical: Firebird Meets Harry Potter”