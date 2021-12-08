Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

‘White Christmas Sing-A-Long’
Circle Cinema, 12 S. Lewis Ave., is hosting its popular “White Christmas Sing-A-Long” that encourages audience members to join voices with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in songs composed by Irving Berlin for the classic holiday film. In addition, there will be a trivia contest, holiday music from the theater’s pipe organ and Tulsa Opera artists, and a hot chocolate bar. Showings are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 and 19, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Non-sing-a-along showings of “White Christmas” are also scheduled. For tickets and more information: circlecinema.org.
Elf on the Shelf
The Elf on the Shelf phenomenon began with a 2005 children’s book. Now the elf is jumping out of the pages and onto a stage at Tulsa Theater. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” will be performed 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
For tickets and information, go to tulsatheater.com.
‘The Nutcracker’
Tulsa Ballet debuts its all-new, long-awaited production of “The Nutcracker,” which begins an eight-performance run Friday, Dec. 10, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Choreographed by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, this production follows the traditional storyline set to Tchaikovsky’s famous music, and features some 100 youngsters performing with the professional dancers of Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Ballet II. For tickets: tulsapac.com.
Feast on music at Cain’s
The weekend is booked for music at historic Cain’s Ballroom.
Randy Rogers Band will kick things off with a Friday show. J.D. McPherson follows with “Socks: A Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour” on Saturday. And Todd Snider (who has a long and storied music career with early ties to Jimmy Buffett and John Prine) will make it three shows in three nights when he performs Sunday.
For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.
Home Free’s ‘Warmest Winter’
The a cappella country ensemble Home Free will bring its “Warmest Winter” tour to the Cox Business Convention Center, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The five-man vocal band is making its first holiday tour since the release of its “Warmest Winter” album, the group’s fifth collection of holiday music. For tickets: coxcentertulsa.com
