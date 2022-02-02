Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

You can judge this event by its book covers. The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair is scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 201 W. Houston in Broken Arrow.

An organizer for the event said books in all categories will be available (and more than usual in some categories), including children’s, nonfiction and history. The book fair received inventory from a local bookstore that closed at the end of 2021. DVDs, audio books and CDs also will be part of the book fair.

Masks will be required. Proceeds will benefit Broken Arrow Neighbors. For information, go to B.A. Community Book Fair on Facebook.

Tulsa Symphony

Soprano Martha Guth will join the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra for its upcoming concert, “Spitfire,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Guth will be the soloist for “Knoxville: Summer of 1915,” Samuel Barber’s work for soprano and orchestra, which uses a prose poem by novelist and critic James Agee for its text. Guth is the co-founder of Sparks and Wiry Cries, a performance group dedicated to art songs, and has earned a Latin Grammy nomination for her work on the recording of Roberto Sierra’s “Beyond the Silence of Sorrow.”