Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Events for the week of Feb. 4-6 compiled by Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel and James Watts

Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show

The Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show continues through Sunday, Feb. 6 at Expo Square’s SageNet Center. Admission is $10 (check for daily promotions). Kids 12-under are admitted free. For tickets and information, go to tulsaboatshow.com.

Cain’s shows

Edmond-born comedian and music artist Trey Kennedy has a Friday, Feb. 4 gig at Cain’s Ballroom. The historic venue will host a Drive-By Truckers concert Saturday, Feb. 5. For tickets to all Cain’s Ballroom shows, go to cainsballroom.com.

2 Friends and Junk

The vintage shopping event 2 Friends and Junk returns to the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5.

Vendors from throughout the region will be on hand, offering everything from vintage and farmhouse decor, eclectic antiques, industrial salvage, garden décor and the sort of “junk” that can give a dwelling the proper homey atmosphere. Tickets are $8-$10. twofriendsandjunk.com.

BA Community Book Fair

You can judge this event by its book covers. The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair is scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 201 W. Houston in Broken Arrow.

An organizer for the event said books in all categories will be available (and more than usual in some categories), including children’s, nonfiction and history. The book fair received inventory from a local bookstore that closed at the end of 2021. DVDs, audio books and CDs also will be part of the book fair.

Masks will be required. Proceeds will benefit Broken Arrow Neighbors. For information, go to B.A. Community Book Fair on Facebook.

Tulsa Symphony

Soprano Martha Guth will join the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra for its upcoming concert, “Spitfire,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Guth will be the soloist for “Knoxville: Summer of 1915,” Samuel Barber’s work for soprano and orchestra, which uses a prose poem by novelist and critic James Agee for its text. Guth is the co-founder of Sparks and Wiry Cries, a performance group dedicated to art songs, and has earned a Latin Grammy nomination for her work on the recording of Roberto Sierra’s “Beyond the Silence of Sorrow.”

The concert will also feature William Walton’s “Spitfire Prelude and Fugue,” as well as the Symphony No. 9 by Shostakovich. Tickets are $20-$75. tulsasymphony.org.

Plus, the Scene staff discusses a nationally acclaimed interior designer based in Tulsa
+2 
Karjaka+Studios+-+Martha+Guth_0105c

Guth

 Courtesy, Karjaka Studios
