Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Dan + Shay + you?

You can catch the Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay, alias Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, Saturday, Nov. 13, at BOK Center.

They’re coming to Tulsa as part of their arena tour.

Dan + Shay released four albums so far in a young career. All four reached No. 1 or No. 2 on the country album chart. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

‘American Idols’ teaming up

You saw them on television. Now you can see them in person. Catch “American Idol” alums Clark Beckham and Casey McQuillen in concert 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at The Vanguard, 222 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 day of show.

Beckham has many Oklahoma ties. Since McQuillen’s run on “American Idol,” she has built an anti-bullying program called the You Matter Tour that has been performed before more than 40,000 students and earned her recognition from The United Nations Foundation. Her newest single, “In and Out,” is a duet with Jon McLaughlin.

For tickets, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.

Multiple choice music options

Saturday will have something for music fans across generations.