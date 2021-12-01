Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

 Skip to main content
Oilers

The Tulsa Oilers' Francesco Corona and Idaho Steelheads' Shawn McBride battle for a puck during a face-off last month. The Oilers are in the midst of a BOK Center homestand.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Events for the week of Dec. 1-5 2021 compiled by Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel and James Watts

Skaters inside, outside BOK Center

There’s an ice rink outside of BOK Center, courtesy of the Arvest Winterfest. But don’t forget about the ice rink inside. The Tulsa Oilers will play host to the Rapid City Rush on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3, before a home clash against the Wichita Thunder on Sunday, Dec. 5. For tickets and information, go to tulsaoilers.com.

Travis Tritt, Little River Band at Hard Rock

Country music artist Travis Tritt’s body of work includes five No. 1 singles and 15 other top-10 singles. Count on hearing his greatest hits when he performs Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. A busy few days at the Hard Rock will begin with a Little River Band Show on Wednesday, Dec. 1. For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt is returning to Hard Rock Live.

Familiar faces at Cain’s Ballroom

Kyle Nix and RC Edwards have history with each other in the Turnpike Troubadours. Now they’re sharing a double feature at Cain’s Ballroom. Kyle Nix & The 38s with RC & The Ambers will play the historic venue Saturday, Dec. 4. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Sharp-dressed men at the Cove

ZZ Top, which has been rocking since 1969, is forging ahead with a new lineup.

Bassist Dusty Hill died July 28. With Hill’s show-must-go-on blessing, the trio is continuing with Elwood Francis taking Hill’s spot on stage. Francis was the group’s longtime guitar tech and performed with ZZ Top at the inaugural Born & Raised music festival in Pryor. You can catch the new lineup when ZZ Top performs Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Wynonna hits Tulsa

Wynonna Judd has spun gold as a member of the Judds and as a solo artist. She’s coming to Tulsa this weekend. Wynonna will perform Sunday, Dec. 5 at Skyline Event Center inside Osage Casino. For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.

Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd is coming to Skyline Event Center inside the Osage Casino.

 

