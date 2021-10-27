Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Watch Now: Tulsa World Scene

Nanyehi returns to Hard Rock

“Nanyehi — The Story of Nancy Ward” is a Cherokee musical that shares the story of Ward, a legendary figure who was first honored in the 18th century as a Cherokee war woman, but then as a peacemaker during the American Revolution. Performances are scheduled Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets are $15. A $5 discount is available for Cherokee Nation citizens and children 12-under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 918-384-ROCK or by going online to the entertainment section of hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

‘Terror at Tenkiller’

A uniquely Oklahoman example of the “slasher” films so popular in the 1980s, the direct-to-video movie “Terror at Tenkiller” has received a 4K restoration in time for its 35th anniversary. The new print, overseen by Tulsa-based company VCI Entertainment, will be shown 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Circle Cinema, 12 S. Lewis Ave.

The film, directed by Ken Meyer and filmed in Fort Gibson, is about Leslie and Janna, a couple of attractive young ladies who decide to go on vacation at a remote cabin in the woods. However, things go nightmarishly awry after a dangerous maniac shows up in the area and starts bumping folks off. Tickets are $10. 918-585-3456, circlecinema.org.