Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Chris Stapleton at BOK

Grammy-winning music artist Chris Stapleton has released four albums. All four peaked at No. 1 on the country chart. You can see for yourself why people dig his music when he performs Friday, Nov. 5, at BOK Center. Tickets range in price from $49.75 to $99.75. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

Revivalists arrive with Tulsa sax player

Rob Ingraham of Tulsa is the saxophone player for the New Orleans-based band The Revivalists, scheduled to perform Saturday, Nov. 6, at Skyline Event Center inside the Osage Casino. Ingraham also posts interesting and entertaining tour blogs on the band’s official site, therevivalists.com. Check out the blog posts before heading to the show. For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.

Chamber Music Festival