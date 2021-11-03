Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Chris Stapleton at BOK
Grammy-winning music artist Chris Stapleton has released four albums. All four peaked at No. 1 on the country chart. You can see for yourself why people dig his music when he performs Friday, Nov. 5, at BOK Center. Tickets range in price from $49.75 to $99.75. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.
Revivalists arrive with Tulsa sax player
Rob Ingraham of Tulsa is the saxophone player for the New Orleans-based band The Revivalists, scheduled to perform Saturday, Nov. 6, at Skyline Event Center inside the Osage Casino. Ingraham also posts interesting and entertaining tour blogs on the band’s official site, therevivalists.com. Check out the blog posts before heading to the show. For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.
Chamber Music Festival
The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater will host its fourth annual Chamber Music Festival Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 4-7. The weekend will feature three concerts with performances by artistic director and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, violist Paul Neubauer, soprano Susanna Phillips and the Escher String Quartet. In addition, the festival will feature masterclasses for OSU music students, panel discussions with the guest artists and more. For tickets: mcknightcenter.org.
Will Rogers Film Festival
The Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival, held in conjunction with Rogers' 142nd birthday, opens Wednesday, Nov. 3, with "Raiders of the Lost Ark," which this year marks its 40th anniversary. Other planned events include a special showing of the documentary "Final Words of WWII;" a wreath-laying at the Rogers Family Tomb; and showings of the short films in the running for the annual Dog Iron Awards, which will be awarded at a special event Nov. 6. Most events are free to the public. willrogers.com.
Native History Month
Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way, is highlighting Native American Heritage Month with a three-day series of events featuring everything from art and storytelling to food and nature. "Story Time: Native American Storytelling," will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 4; Mvskoke artist Britteny Cuevas will lead an Art Start class teaching how to make "Traditional Native American Crafts," 10 a.m. Nov. 6; with a "Tribal Celebration" taking place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. For complete schedule: gatheringplace.org.
Featured video: