Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

“The Great Divorce” is the story of a handful of people who find themselves boarding a bus that takes them to the outskirts of heaven, where they are each presented with the opportunity to stay, or to return to the gray city from whence they came. What seems like a fairly straightforward choice between heaven and hell turns out to be far more challenging than anyone expected.

Tickets are $49-$89. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com. Note: Masks are required to attend any Tulsa PAC performance.

John Legend at BOK Center

John Legend will be in Tulsa for an Oct. 7 performance at BOK Center. In celebration of Legend’s seventh studio album, “Bigger Love,” the outing will be the first tour in three years for the multi-platinum artist and 12-time Grammy winner.

Originally scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, the tour was reimagined for this fall while keeping in mind the importance of ongoing safety precautions and local guidelines.

A coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Legend will perform in Tulsa for the first time since 2009. The concert is 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $53.50-$203.50, bokcenter.com.

McKnight Center reopens