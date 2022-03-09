Watch Now: 1907 Barbecue now smokin' up Mother Road Market

Let’s talk turkey.

While this indigenous bird has been a staple of the American diet for who knows how long, the demand for it — especially for its lean breast meat — has led to the mass production of birds with prodigious amounts of white meat that is often flavorless and difficult to cook in such a way as to impart any real taste.

“Turkey has always been a hard sell in the barbecue business,” said Justin Carroll, the chef and co-owner of 1907 Barbecue. “People order something else, and I’d just give them a slice of the turkey with their order for free, just asking them to try it.

“And usually, when they came back, they would order the turkey,” he said, laughing.

Turkey can be a litmus test of a barbecue restaurant, as cooks able to turn out flavorful, moist turkey on a consistent basis should also be able to do justice to more sturdy, and better marbled, meats such as brisket and pork shoulder.

The turkey at 1907 Barbecue ticks all the boxes — tender, juicy, with a slight smoke flavor. Carroll also gives each of the slices a bit of gilding, dipping them in a blend of roasted garlic and butter right before serving.

After several years of operating a food truck adjacent to Tulsa’s Cabin Boys Brewery, 1907 Barbecue has moved into one of the spaces in the Mother Road Market, the food hall established by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

While the restaurant occupies what Carroll described as “the smallest available space” in the market, the new location offers a lot more room in which to work and to innovate.

“We’ve got 315 square feet here,” he said. “Compare that with the 68 square feet we had in the truck. And we’re able to have equipment here that we couldn’t in the truck, such as an oven.

“It’s also nice to have a roof over your head, to have real plumbing, heating and air conditioning, restrooms close by,” Carroll said, laughing. “All the comforts of home.”

Carroll said his way with barbecue draws a great deal from the traditions of Central Texas, with the simplest of seasonings combined with the heat and smoke of post oak wood as the base. The house-made sauces each contain a nod to other regional styles, with a sweet and peppery tomato-based sauce and a Carolina-style mustard sauce that pairs extremely well with that turkey.

“My flavor profile skews toward the spicy — I like that black pepper bite,” he said.

During a recent visit, just a couple of days before 1907 Barbecue has its official opening day at the Mother Road Market, we were able to sample an array of some of the more popular menu items.

While we thought the turkey was exceptional, it wasn’t the only star of the platter. Burnt ends, the chunks of crusty brisket that usually are saved as tidbits for the cook, were wonderfully unctuous with well-rendered fat and a salty-smoky bark.

Brisket is sliced into quarter-inch slabs that were unfailingly tender and so full of flavor that adding a smear of sauce to a bite was almost an affront. The “hot gut” sausage, which is made locally to 1907 Barbecue’s specifications, had a mild yet assertive heat, and a texture that gave it a bit of chew.

Carroll’s love of spice was also evident in the collard greens, which might have been the pepperiest item we tried. The other side dish we tried, the cheese grits, had great texture and just the right amount of creaminess (and, when one followed a forkful of the greens with a bit of the grits, they helped soothe any residual heat from the greens).

Carroll said the new space will allow him to experiment with new menu items, such as stuffed baked potatoes, pastrami and barbacoa, the slow-cooked Mexican style barbecue, that will be served on weekends.

“I also like using what are called the ‘off-cuts’ — things like beef cheeks, beef shanks — that most people don’t use, but which can be really tasty,” Carroll said. “And the fact that we have an oven means we can do things like a corn pudding I’ve been working on, and even desserts.”

Moving into Mother Road Market has required some adjustments. For one thing, the smoker is about 200 yards away, set up in the alley just north of the building. Instead of taking just a few steps to refresh the fires or load up with food, getting to and from the smoker is about a 10-minute trip.

“We also have learned very quickly that we need to make a lot more food,” Carroll said. “We were a sell-out barbecue truck — we’d sell all the product we made that day, and that was it. Here, we need to be open set hours, six days a week, so we have to be able to provide some food at all times.

“We’ve already had a few days here where we’ve literally sold out of everything,” Carroll said. “I know that can be a little frustrating, for us as well as our customers, but it also means that people are liking what we do.”

