Watch live now: Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performs chamber concert at Oklahoma Methodist Manor

The Tulsa World will present a special livestreamed chamber music concert by the Tulsa Symphony, which will be performed at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6.

The concert, which will take place at Oklahoma Methodist Manor, can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRAQu_4AgZA

Musicians from the Tulsa Symphony will perform the String Quartet No 2 in G Major, Op. 18, by Beethoven, and the Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87, by Brahms.

The program is an encore of the orchestra’s first “Fridays in the Loft” series of chamber music concerts, which will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The livestreamed concert is being presented in partnership with AVCOMM Productions in Tulsa.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales’ Night Jar, a dark Italian pils

Meet 60 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.