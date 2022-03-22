K-pop from Jenks: Watch AleXa's performance on NBC's 'American Song Contest'

AleXa, a K-pop artist from Jenks, made her debut Monday on NBC’s “American Song Contest” and earned praise from the show’s co-hosts, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

“I can’t even lie,” Snoop Dogg said. “K-pop is my guilty pleasure. She ‘did’ that. That was amazing.” You can watch Alexa's performance here.

“American Song Contest” is a new live music competition featuring 56 participants — one from each state, plus Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories.

AleXa, the second of 11 competitors to perform on opening night, introduced television viewers to K-pop with a performance of “Wonderland” that was accentuated by choreography and imagery.

“That was insane,” Clarkson said. “Give it up for Oklahoma!”

Grateful to be Oklahoma’s representative on the show, AleXa left home four years ago to pursue her music career in South Korea. Her introductory video on “American Song Contest” featured footage of Tulsa, including the Golden Driller.

Talking about the "Alice in Wonderland"-themed “Wonderland” song, AleXa said she has many memories of horseback riding and picking blackberries in Oklahoma.

“There are so many beautiful, scenic places here that it does feel like your own personal wonderland,” she said.

“American Song Contest” is an eight-week event. Rhode Island’s representative, Hueston, earned a “free pass” to the semifinals by way of a judges’ vote from a panel of 56 industry pros who aren’t permitted to vote for their home territory.

Other semifinalists can advance by way of fan/audience vote. Voting will continue through 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 on the NBC app, NBC.com/ASCvote and TikTok.

The series features artists from varying genres and career stages. Michael Bolton was Connecticut's representative in the debut episode.

