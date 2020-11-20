Want to play it safe? Rent movie theater or sample one of Main Event's virtual experiences

Meanwhile, Main Event is usually known for onsite activities like laser tag, bowling, virtual reality, arcade games and billiards. Main Event’s virtual experiences will target groups, companies, social networks, holiday parties and more for virtual parties and team-building that features live hosts taking participants through trivia, escape rooms, problem solving and other adventures from the comforts of home. Four different virtual experiences were developed in collaboration with entertainment brands Two Bit Circus and Wildly Different.

In launching its virtual experiences, Main Event tapped “The Office” alum Brian Baumgartner for a series of comedic how-to instructional videos educating consumers on ways to integrate these new experiences into social, family and corporate get-togethers.

“As someone who knows a bad office party or a less-than-comfortable family get together, I couldn’t help but recognize the coolness of what Main Event is creating with Virtual Experiences,” Baumgartner said in a news release.