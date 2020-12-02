Virtually merry and bright: Find innovative, traditional ways to share holiday cheer

It’s sort of beginning to look a bit like Christmas because even what some tend to think of as “the most wonderful time of the year” is likely to be adversely affected in some way by the ongoing pandemic.
But the aspect of facing a bleak midwinter should not get one down, as local arts groups will be doing what they can by presenting events that will bring a touch of holiday joy to this world.
While when making this list we checked it twice, we are aware that the situation in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic is subject to sudden change, so events may be canceled or postponed at the last minute. Also, for all in-person events, social distancing will be observed and masks are required by all.
Arvest Winterfest
Through Jan. 3 BOK Center, 200 Civic Center
The 13th annual Winterfest has had to undergo some changes, most notably moving inside the BOK Center to take advantage of a much larger ice rink for skating, and moving the opening date to Nov. 30. This year, to help with social distancing, people will need to reserve times to skate, which will give one 75 minutes on the ice. The popular Breakfast with Santa is also still on for Dec. 12, with two opportunities, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The carriage rides will be available as well and will be — as are all Winterfest activities — conducted with all efforts to keep patrons and staff as safe as possible. And on Saturdays, the Billy’s on the Square concession in the center will be serving up its legendary Theta burgers and onion rings, among other items. General admission tickets are $12.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Through Jan. 3
Theatre Tulsa will present a special film version of the acclaimed one-man production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol,” starring Tony Award-winning actor Jefferson Mays. The film is a re-creation of the original 2018 production, in which Mays portrays the more than 50 characters who populate Dickens’ story.
Tickets are $50, which will allow the purchaser to view the film unlimited times within a 24-hour period. The film will be available for viewing through Jan. 3. A portion of sales will benefit Theatre Tulsa.
Festival
5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19, 24, 26
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road
918-749-7941, philbrook.org
Philbrook’s annual festival returns this year with timed tickets to help ensure social distancing but otherwise with all the lights, music, activities, art projects and hot cocoa that patrons have come to expect from this family-friendly outdoor experience. Tickets are $15 adults, $3 children.
Garden of Lights
5-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Jan. 3, Dec. 21-23
Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive
The third annual Garden of Lights holiday festival includes whimsical features in the Children’s Discovery, such as the herd of “Frost Bison” or “Ice Giants” decorating a tree. The A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces are adorned with twinkling light curtains, Art Deco lanterns and colorfully illuminated trees with the sounds of holiday music adding a festive feel. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12. Advance purchase is required.
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
Dec. 4-6 and 11-13
918-596-1412, clarkyouththeatre.com
Clark Youth Theatre has presented this popular holiday play, about a family of notoriously bad-behaving children who take over the town’s Nativity performance, for the past 32 years. This year will be the company’s first foray into livestreamed theater as it stages its 33rd annual production. Tickets are $10-$25 for livestream, and a limited number of in-person, socially distanced seats will be available for $12-$15.
Chandler Park Christmas Puzzle Hunt
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4
Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St.
Gather your family and friends for this outdoor activity, as you follow clues to gather the pieces of a puzzle. The first clue will be posted in the window of the park’s community center, and the rest is up to you. Once the puzzle is assembled, take a selfie with it and post it to the event’s Facebook page or submit it to chandlerrec@tulsacounty.org with your name and phone number to be entered into a drawing for prizes from local businesses.
Will’s Country Christmas
5-9 p.m. Dec. 4-5
Will Rogers’ Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah
918-341-0719, willrogers.com
Will Rogers’ childhood home gets gussied up for the holidays, with two evenings of free events, including pictures with Santa, storytelling, hay rides, Wild West shootouts, crafts and games, carriage rides, live music and food vendors.
‘It Must Be Christmas’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow 918-259-5778
David Phelps, winner of numerous Dove and Grammy awards as a solo artist as well as a member of the legendary Gaither Vocal Band, returns to Broken Arrow as part of his 22nd annual holiday tour. Phelps, accompanied by a full band and backing singers, will perform holiday classics and some new songs. Tickets are available only by calling the Broken Arrow PAC ticket office, or purchasing from the ticket office in person.
Tulsa Pop Kids
6-9 p.m. Dec. 5, 11, 18-19
Persimmon Hollow, 6925 S. 115 East Ave.
Tulsa Pop Kids is hosting a drive-through holiday light display at Persimmon Hollow, with special guests on hand to greet visitors. Dec. 5 is Princess Night, Dec. 18 is Star Wars Night, and Dec. 19 will be Superhero Night. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Donations to help Tulsa Pop Kids’ work to increase literacy through popular culture are accepted.
‘The Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12
Destiny Church, 1700 S. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow
This will be the 19th year that South Tulsa Children’s Ballet has presented its traditional staging of “The Nutcracker,” performed by children of all ages. In addition to the in-person performances that take place at the Destiny Church in Broken Arrow, the company is also offering virtual tickets for those who want to watch from the comfort of home. Tickets are $25, with virtual tickets $40.
Tulsa Christmas Parade
Noon Dec. 12
Downtown Tulsa
The 94th annual Tulsa Christmas Parade, taking place at noon Dec. 12 in downtown Tulsa, will have as its theme “A Christmas Joyride,” which reflects the way the parade has been reimagined for the pandemic era. This year, the various floats, balloons and other parade participants will line the traditional parade route, while spectators will be able to drive along the route and view things from the safety of their own cars.
“This year, more than ever, our goal is to offer everyone a place to find encouragement and joy,” said Jessica Gullo, the parade’s director.
‘The Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Dec. 12, 3 p.m. Dec. 13
Constantine Theater, 110 W. Main St., Pawhuska
Dance Maker Academy will present its fourth annual production of its version of “The Nutcracker,” choreographed and directed by Jenna Smith LaViolette after Pavel Rotaru. This all-children’s staging features 47 local dancers ages 6 to 18 in this holiday classic, set to Tchaikovsky’s famed score.
Because of safe distancing measures, tickets are limited. Tickets are $15 adults, $8 students, ($25-$15 for reserved seating) and virtual tickets to livestream the performances are $20.
‘Christmas in Tulsa’
Dec. 13-26
The Signature Symphony’s annual holiday concert has been, throughout the orchestra’s more than 40-year history, one of its more innovative productions. This year’s event will be a pre-recorded concert that will be available for viewing beginning at 2 p.m. Dec. 13 through Dec. 26. It features the Signature Chamber Orchestra conducted by Lauren Green performing holiday favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Joy to the World,” as well as a medley of music celebrating Hanukkah. The orchestra will be joined by the 2020 Tulsa Sings! winner, Chiara Miller, and the Signature Chorale Quartet. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased by Dec. 18.
‘The Lost Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Dec. 20
Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center
Tulsa Ballet had to cancel its annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker” but did not want this year’s holiday to pass without some bit of ballet. So the company has created “The Lost Nutcracker,” a new show featuring three new holiday-themed ballets, created by resident choreographer Ma Cong and internationally acclaimed dance makers Luciano Cannito and Joseph Peug.
Five performances will be held in the new Grand Ballroom at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. Audiences will be limited to approximately 400 members at each performance to allow for a safe distance between guests; a livestreaming option is also available. Tickets are $35-$75.
‘A Christmas Carol at the Admiral Twin’
7 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 22-23
Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St.
American Theatre Company has been presenting its original musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” for more than 40 years, but this year will arguably be its “biggest” staging of Charles Dickens’ classical story.
The company will show a filmed version of its “A Christmas Carol” at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. The 2019 production, which starred Karl Krause as Ebenezer Scrooge, featured script and songs by ATC founding members Bob Odle and Richard Averill and was directed by the late Edward Durnal, was filmed in high-definition with multiple cameras by the team at Aces High Studios. Tickets are $10-$15.
A Hometown Holiday
7 p.m. Dec. 19
KOTV channel 6
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will present an original holiday concert, without commercial interruption, that will feature guest artists Sarah Coburn and her daughter Ruby, “Six in the Morning” host LeAnne Taylor and guest conductor Ron Spigelman in an evening of classic songs, including a medley to celebrate Hanukkah.
