Virtual open casting call for 'America's Got Talent' set March 6

“America’s Got Talent” is staging a last-chance virtual audition March 6 for the show’s upcoming season.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are returning for season 16, which is set to air this summer on NBC. Terry Crews will return as host.

Interested acts can register at www.AGTAuditions.com for a virtual audition slot so they can perform live for show producers. The best acts discovered will go on to perform for AGT judges.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales' Night Jar, a dark Italian pils

Meet 60 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.