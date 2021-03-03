 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual open casting call for 'America's Got Talent' set March 6

Virtual open casting call for 'America's Got Talent' set March 6

{{featured_button_text}}
America's Got Talent

Howie Mandel (left), Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell are judges on “America’s Got Talent” crew. Trae Patton/NBC

 NBC

“America’s Got Talent” is staging a last-chance virtual audition March 6 for the show’s upcoming season.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are returning for season 16, which is set to air this summer on NBC. Terry Crews will return as host.

Interested acts can register at www.AGTAuditions.com for a virtual audition slot so they can perform live for show producers. The best acts discovered will go on to perform for AGT judges.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales'  Night Jar, a dark Italian pils

Meet 60 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The 5 best Netflix originals coming out in March

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News