Violins provided to students as part of initiative involving 'Hee Haw' fiddler Jana Jae

March ended with violins marching into the hands of young music artists at Woody Guthrie Center.

On the final weekend of March, a ceremony at the center was held as part of a shared mission pairing Jana Jae and Acoustic Freight Train Instrument Donation.

Jae, who is in the National Fiddler Hall of Fame and stages an annual fiddle camp in Grove, gained recognition for playing a blue fiddle on the long-running country music and comedy TV series “Hee Haw.” She teamed with ATF-ID and the Woody Guthrie Center to collect violins to give to aspiring students of all ages.

On March 8, violins were presented to eight students and three were present to perform: Colton Smith, 13, received a full-size violin, Sienna Yetter, 12, of Allen received a full-size violin and Carolina Land, 8, of Wyandotte, received a 3/4 violin.

Other recipients include Jerry Coach of Cardin, Dani Rupprecht of Pryor, Willow Skelton of Tulsa, Alice West of Grove and Dawn Eden of Ontario, Oregon.