Vintage Tulsa Show will have Christmas flavor

The Vintage Tulsa Show, billed as Oklahoma’s largest antique show, is usually a twice-a-year event. The late-in-the-year show has a different vibe.
“We love the November event in Tulsa because of the holiday emphasis,” said Gail Kinney of Heritage Event Co., which stages the Vintage Tulsa Show.
“Of all the shows we produce throughout the year, the November Vintage Tulsa Show brings out more of the old Christmas items than any other show — the old glass ornaments, blow molds, ceramic Christmas trees ... all that stuff you remember mom putting out when you were a kid. It does evoke a special Christmas spirit like no other.”
The Vintage Tulsa Show returns this weekend. The show will be staged from Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15, inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
Because the show arrives the month before Christmas, Kinney said guests can find all kinds of interesting, one-of-a-kind gifts.
“Most people collect something, so you are almost certain to find an interesting gift that will show you were thinking about them in a more personal way, rather than tossing out just another gift card,” she said.
According to show information, 130-plus antique dealers from 20 states will be selling items.
Show hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. An “early bird” ticket ($15) will allow show guests to gain entrance for an early buying period from 9 a.m. to noon on opening day.
Regular tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 9-12. Children 8-and-younger are admitted free. Tickets are valid for entry all weekend.
For more information, go to heritageeventcompany.com.
