 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vintage Tulsa Show will have Christmas flavor

Vintage Tulsa Show will have Christmas flavor

{{featured_button_text}}

The Vintage Tulsa Show, billed as Oklahoma’s largest antique show, is usually a twice-a-year event. The late-in-the-year show has a different vibe.

“We love the November event in Tulsa because of the holiday emphasis,” said Gail Kinney of Heritage Event Co., which stages the Vintage Tulsa Show.

“Of all the shows we produce throughout the year, the November Vintage Tulsa Show brings out more of the old Christmas items than any other show — the old glass ornaments, blow molds, ceramic Christmas trees ... all that stuff you remember mom putting out when you were a kid. It does evoke a special Christmas spirit like no other.”

The Vintage Tulsa Show returns this weekend. The show will be staged from Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15, inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

Because the show arrives the month before Christmas, Kinney said guests can find all kinds of interesting, one-of-a-kind gifts.

“Most people collect something, so you are almost certain to find an interesting gift that will show you were thinking about them in a more personal way, rather than tossing out just another gift card,” she said.

According to show information, ​130-plus antique dealers from 20 states will be selling items.

Show hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. An “early bird” ticket ($15) will allow show guests to gain entrance for an early buying period from 9 a.m. to noon on opening day.

Regular tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 9-12. Children 8-and-younger are admitted free. Tickets are valid for entry all weekend.

For more information, go to heritageeventcompany.com.

What the Ale: Hochatown's Mountain Fork Brewery near Broken Bow Lake

Pawsitively adorable: Meet 58 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Event

Vintage Tulsa Show

Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

Admission: $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 9-12. Children 8-and-younger are admitted free. Tickets are valid for entry all weekend.

An “early bird” ticket ($15) will allow show guests to gain entrance for an early buying period from 9 a.m. to noon on opening day.

For more: heritageeventcompany.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News