 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unusual path to stand-up comedy career leads Jon Lovitz to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0

The usual path: Entertainers use stand-up comedy to vault to television and movie projects.

Jon Lovitz took the road less traveled — the opposite path — and will perform two stand-up comedy shows Saturday, April 2 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Lovitz is a “Saturday Night Live” alum (1985-90) with an extensive list of television and movie credits. He was in his mid-40s when things slowed down. He wasn’t broke, but he figured he was on a pace to run out of money in five years.

Lovitz asked his reps to get him some work. The response: “Why don’t you sell your house?”

“I was so mad,” Lovitz said during a phone interview this week. “I said ‘screw that.’ I always wanted to be a stand-up, but I was too afraid or nervous to try it. It forced me to do it. Otherwise I would’ve just gone back to being broke again, you know, because they just gave up.”

And that’s the story of how Lovitz — approximately 13 years removed from SNL — decided to become a touring stand-up comedian.

People are also reading…

“A lot of guys in my position, they will work on an act for a month or three months and then they’ll just go out and they don’t know what they’re doing and they’ll sell tickets, but they have no act,” he said.

“I said ‘I’m not doing that.’ I took like two years and slowly worked my way up to the full act. Now I know what I’m doing way better than I did in the beginning. It’s night and day, you know. I just did a show with Howie Mandel, who has been doing stand-up since the '70s, and we are friends, but he goes ‘oh, my god, you just blew me away, how good you were. I can’t believe it.’ But I have been working on it. I never walk through a show. People are paying money that they earned to see shows. I think you have to put on the best show that you can.

“But it’s fun to do, too. I like making people laugh. It’s weird. Most comedians, you ask them that and it’s never their answer. I don’t know why. Making people laugh, that’s what I like. ... It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Lovitz has had the itch to do comedy since he saw the 1969 Woody Allen film “Take the Money and Run” when he was a kid. A few years later, he saw Dustin Hoffman star in “Lenny,” a biographical film about comedian Lenny Bruce.

Lovitz felt compelled to check out the “real” Lenny. He went to a record store to purchase Bruce comedy albums and chanced upon a “Woody Allen Nightclub Years 1964-68” stand-up comedy album. Lovitz listened to the albums and performed material from them for fellow collegians when he was a student at UC-Irvine.

“Without realizing it, I was learning about timing and jokes and how to write them,” he said. “I was learning just by doing their routines. The routines were really funny, so I got a lot of laughs.”

Lovitz gravitated to the Groundlings comedy group and was hired at SNL when Lorne Michaels returned to helm the show following a five-season absence. Despite being a grizzled Groundlings and SNL veteran, Lovitz said he was still scared to death when he began his stand-up comedy career. He went to the Laugh Factory and told owner Jamie Masada he wanted to try stand-up. Masada: “OK, you’re up next. Lovitz: “What?”

Lovitz said his legs felt like lead and his heart was racing as he walked up steps to the stage. “I asked Dana Carvey, who is one of my best friends and is a great stand-up, I said 'how do you get over that fear of getting up on stage?' And he said, ‘You don’t. You’ve just got to keep getting up. That’s it. And slowly it will fade away. That’s all you can do.’ And it worked, but it takes a while. You’ve got to know what you are doing. It takes a long time to learn.”

Lovitz, who loves doing stand-up, said he is grateful he is still working and that people remember him and come to see him. Go to Cain’s Ballroom to catch him in action. But...

“If you’re going to go to a comedy show, you need to have the ability to laugh at yourself and, if you don’t have that, just don’t go,” he said. “It’s our job to satirize everything, you know? When people get mad when you are satirizing things, it’s a little ridiculous. It’s like getting mad at an airline pilot for flying the plane. That’s his job.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Sylvester Stallone comes to Tulsa

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Jon Lovitz

The actor, comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum is scheduled to perform two shows in Tulsa.

6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2.

Cain's Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

Tickets: cainsballroom.com

Jon Lovitz and SNL

Jon Lovitz, who was a "Saturday Night Live" cast member from 1985-90, jumped aboard SNL during an interesting time in the show’s history.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who helmed the show during its groundbreaking first five seasons, returned following a five-year absence in season 11. Michaels started anew with fresh faces: Lovitz, Dennis Miller, Robert Downey Jr., Joan Cusack, Nora Dunn, Anthony Michael Hall, Randy Quaid, Terry Sweeney and Danitra Vance.

When it was suggested to Lovitz that he helped juice SNL back to prominence, he said this, “There were good people on it after (Michaels) left, you know? There’s Eddie Murphy. There’s a lot of people. And then, the year before me, I remember a friend of mine saying ‘Saturday Night Live’ is good again and it was Billy Crystal and Christopher Guest and Martin Short (plus Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Harry Shearer and others). When you’re on that long, you are going to have years that are better than others.”

Michaels’ season 11 return was not a critical success. He retained only Lovitz, Miller, Dunn and A. Whitney Brown (a featured player) for season 12’s launch.

“I remember my first year we had such a talented cast and we were just getting ripped,” Lovitz said. “None of the reviewers were mentioning the fact that everybody was imitating my character and there was a lot of stuff that was successful that year. And they just ignored it. And the cast was really coming together and jelling. It went from Michael Hall, who was 17, to Randy Quaid, who was 37. There was a huge background of different generations, but eventually we all started working together really well and they kind of ignored it all, you know.”

Season 12’s retooling included the additions of Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Victoria Jackson and Kevin Nealon.

That's the ticket!

Among Jon Lovitz’s best-known “Saturday Night Live” characters were Tommy Flanagan the pathological liar, master thespian and Mephistopheles.

A Flanagan line — “That’s the ticket!” — was a catchphrase that caught fire.

Lovitz, asked when he first heard it repeated, said, “People were telling me that everybody was imitating it. A friend of mine was in an all-girl rock band. She said, ‘I’m traveling in the country. Everybody’s imitating you. And everyone’s saying the whole country’s imitating you.’ But I never heard it because I was just on ‘Saturday Night Live’ working in that building 80 hours a week.

"So, anyway, I was in Los Angeles — I think it was for a couple weeks in April or something like that — driving down the street and I heard this commercial on the radio for I think it was Riverside Race Track or something. And the guy started imitating my character and my jaw just dropped. I just couldn’t believe it.

“And then I did Comic Relief and that was the first time I’d done the liar anywhere publicly besides SNL and they all knew my character and the place went nuts. And I was like, oh, my god.”

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John has announced the dates for his final North American concerts ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert