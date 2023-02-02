University of Tulsa officials will announce Thursday that TU is acquiring the former headquarters of ahha Tulsa in the Tulsa Arts District.

The Hardesty Arts Center, located at 101 E. Archer St., closed in November after ahha, formerly the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, ceased operations.

A press conference to officially make the announcement is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the building, according to a news release. TU President Brad Carson and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will participate.

The center opened in 2012 as the organization's new headquarters; it housed offices, galleries and classrooms, as well as a darkroom, a printmaking suite and artist studios.

The shuttering of the nonprofit arts organization and center put a number of popular arts programs — including the annual Tulsa Mayfest — in limbo.

Ahha Tulsa took control of Tulsa Mayfest in March 2020 and 2023 would mark the festival's 50th anniversary.

Ahha Tulsa wouldn't provide specifics about closing, but noted "challenging economic, political and social times" led to its decision.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Hardesty Arts Center shuttered after ahha ceases operations AHHA Gone AHHA Gone-p1 AHHA Gone AHHA Gone AHHA Gone AHHA Gone AHHA Gone AHHA Gone-p3 AHHA Gone AHHA Gone AHHA Gone