University of Tulsa officials will announce Thursday that TU is acquiring the former headquarters of ahha Tulsa in the Tulsa Arts District.
The Hardesty Arts Center, located at 101 E. Archer St., closed in November after ahha, formerly the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa,
ceased operations.
A press conference to officially make the announcement is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the building, according to a news release. TU President Brad Carson and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will participate.
The center opened in 2012 as the organization's new headquarters; it housed offices, galleries and classrooms, as well as a darkroom, a printmaking suite and artist studios.
The shuttering of the nonprofit arts organization and center put a number of popular arts programs — including the annual Tulsa Mayfest — in limbo.
Ahha Tulsa took control of Tulsa Mayfest in March 2020 and 2023 would mark the festival's 50th anniversary.
Ahha Tulsa wouldn't provide specifics about closing, but noted "challenging economic, political and social times" led to its decision.
This story will be updated. Tulsa World Scene podcast: Oscars, Reba's Place and OKC vs. Tulsa queso
Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood talk Oscar nominations, including "Everything Everywhere All at Once" which is still playing at Tulsa's Circle Cinema. Which performances were snubbed? Plus, previews of upcoming Scene content
Photos: Hardesty Arts Center shuttered after ahha ceases operations
AHHA Gone
Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone-p1
Sean Latham looks into the window of the closed Hardesty Arts Center on Nov. 4, 2022. Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone
Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone
Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone
Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone
Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone
Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone-p3
Nate Russell plays piano in front of the Hardesty Arts Center on Nov. 4, 2022. Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center. Russell, whose stage name is threezero, was playing his song called "The Middle."
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone
People work in the Hardesty Arts Center on Nov. 4, 2022. Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone
Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
AHHA Gone
A woman carries a moving cart into the Hardesty Arts Center on Nov. 4, 2022. Officials with ahha Tulsa announced Nov. 3 the organization would cease operations and close its Hardesty Arts Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!