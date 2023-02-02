The University of Tulsa has acquired the former Hardesty Arts Center building in downtown Tulsa and will be taking over Tulsa Mayfest, officials announced Thursday.

The center, former headquarters of ahha Tulsa, closed in November when ahha ceased operations, putting the future of Mayfest in question.

Ahha Tulsa, formerly the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, took control of Tulsa Mayfest in March 2020 and this year will mark the festival's 50th anniversary.

The purchase of the center, 101 E. Archer St., ensures the original anchor property for the Tulsa Arts District will remain a centerpiece of the community's arts scene, officials said.

"I am thrilled The University of Tulsa is in a position to intervene and bring stability to the Tulsa Arts District through this purchase," TU President Brad R. Carson said in a statement Thursday. "This truly is a win-win. TU demonstrates, yet again, our commitment to the arts and humanities. The Arts & Humanities Council is on a firm footing going forward, while TU maintains a significant presence at the intersection of Greenwood, the Arts District and downtown Tulsa."

Officials said the transaction allows ahha Tulsa to emerge financially whole as an independent 501c3 and Mayfest to continue in 2023 as a program of TU.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum transferred the land lease to the university in support of the sale.

"For over a century, The University of Tulsa has helped shape our city's growth and prosperity. Today is yet another milestone moment in our storied history together," Bynum said. "The arts and humanities in Tulsa are an important part of our history, and I want to thank President Carson and the TU Board of Trustees for this valuable investment to ensure Tulsa retains a critical anchor in our thriving and growing Arts District."

With the purchase now complete, TU will begin moving the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities — led by TU professor Sean Latham, director of the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities and Switchyard — into the building this week. Work will also begin on bringing the 50th Tulsa Mayfest to life, officials said.

"We are proud to work with The University of Tulsa to ensure the building and Mayfest continue its commitment to art in Tulsa and the region," said Mendi Dunn, president of ahha Tulsa. "As a proud arts organization, we look forward to a bright new future for arts in the community in the Tulsa Arts District as we continue to keep Tulsa creative."

Additional uses for the Hardesty Arts Center space have yet to be defined.

The center opened in 2012 as ahha's new headquarters and housed offices, galleries and classrooms, as well as a darkroom, a printmaking suite and artist studios.

This story will be updated.

