Underwood Easter concert generates $112,000-plus for Save the Children

Carrie Underwood’s live virtual Easter concert raised over $112,000 for Save the Children worldwide.
Underwood brought brought her new album (My Savior) to life during the show, held at iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and performed gospel hymns she grew up singing during the special global concert event, which livestreamed exclusively on her official Facebook page.
Nearly 2.5 million fans from the United States, Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Ghana, Norway, Germany, South Africa, Mexico, Sweden and other countries viewed the full show. Millions more viewed exclusive performance clips during a 48-hour window.
The concert featured special appearances by gospel superstar CeCe Winans, NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart, Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally.
“On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, Facebook brought Carrie Underwood and her My Savior album directly into people’s homes worldwide in real time to celebrate Easter in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world,” Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville’s president, said. “The results were humbling and powerful and speak to Carrie’s one of a kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world.”
My Savior is Underwood’s ninth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart, extending her record as the only country artist to achieve that feat with all nine of her studio album releases from the beginning of her career.
