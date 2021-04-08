Underwood Easter concert generates $112,000-plus for Save the Children

Carrie Underwood’s live virtual Easter concert raised over $112,000 for Save the Children worldwide.

Underwood brought brought her new album (My Savior) to life during the show, held at iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and performed gospel hymns she grew up singing during the special global concert event, which livestreamed exclusively on her official Facebook page.

Nearly 2.5 million fans from the United States, Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Ghana, Norway, Germany, South Africa, Mexico, Sweden and other countries viewed the full show. Millions more viewed exclusive performance clips during a 48-hour window.

The concert featured special appearances by gospel superstar CeCe Winans, NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart, Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally.