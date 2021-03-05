U.S Poet Laureate Joy Harjo talks new album in virtual event

The way Joy Harjo sees it, it doesn’t matter if she puts words down on paper, or blows a melody through her saxophone, to express an idea.
“To me, it’s all the same voice,” Harjo said. “The poetry voice is the same voice as the horn, or a flute, or singing, or speaking. It’s all the same voice. It just has different expressions.”
Harjo, the Tulsa native and Muscogee Creek citizen who became the first Indigenous writer to be named poet laureate of the United States, took part in an event Wednesday night to preview her forthcoming album, “I Pray for My Enemies.”
The event, titled “Feeding the Spirit of the Nation” and broadcast over Facebook Live, was presented by the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Center and the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, of which Harjo has been a member for the past three years.
The album, Harjo’s first in a decade, will be officially released Friday, March 5. The 16 tracks range from arrangements of traditional Muscogee Creek songs such as “Allay Na Lee No,” which features a vocal by Harjo’s cousin, Joe Sulphur, who taught her the song; musical settings of some of Harjo’s poetry, including “An American Sunrise” and “Rabbit Invents the Saxophone”; along with new songs, including “How Love Blows Through the Trees,” written in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harjo’s inventive, melodic saxophone threads through the musical landscape of each track.
Over the course of an hourlong conversation with musician and writer Jeff Slate, Harjo talked about her musical background, mentioning that her mother wrote songs, one of which was arranged by noted Tulsa jazz band leader Ernie Fields; the interplay between music and poetry; and commented on a few of the songs from the new album that were previewed in the course of the event.
Slate asked Harjo about the political content of her work and how her position as poet laureate might affect how she treats certain topics.
“It’s important that we engage (on a political level),” Harjo said, “but because of the nature of the voice in my poetry, I have to engage with it in a particular way.
“The poetry voice has its rule and its responsibilities,” she said. “This poetry, this voice, this music, is something larger. And it’s saying if we are going to work through you — because it’s not about me, but about bringing forth something much larger — then you can’t be small-minded. I think that’s what this album is doing. It says, ‘Here we all are,’ and if you open your heart, there won’t be any enemies.”
Harjo worked with producer and multi-instrumentalist Barrett Martin, who brought together a wide range of musicians to perform on the album, including Peter Buck of R.E.M., Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, among others.
“I knew for some songs I wanted a certain kind of sound,” Harjo said. “So he called in a lot of his friends.”
Some, such as guitarist Robinson, who provided the solo for the song “An American Sunrise,” were recorded remotely, while other musicians added their parts during the mixing of the album.
“They were all very generous with their time and with their gifts,” Harjo said.
Harjo said the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic helped spur her creativity and productivity. In addition to finishing the album, Harjo was able to complete a new memoir and prepared an anthology.
Still, she said, not being able to visit family, or to go and listen to live music, or attend an art show has taken a toll.
The pandemic, Harjo said, “has reminded me how much (art) is like breathing. You take life in and let it out again. When you’re inside, there is so much you can do virtually, but it’s not like that living expression. We give each other energy — it’s this kinetic thing. And we absolutely need that.”
