U.S Poet Laureate Joy Harjo talks new album in virtual event

Over the course of an hourlong conversation with musician and writer Jeff Slate, Harjo talked about her musical background, mentioning that her mother wrote songs, one of which was arranged by noted Tulsa jazz band leader Ernie Fields; the interplay between music and poetry; and commented on a few of the songs from the new album that were previewed in the course of the event.

Slate asked Harjo about the political content of her work and how her position as poet laureate might affect how she treats certain topics.

“It’s important that we engage (on a political level),” Harjo said, “but because of the nature of the voice in my poetry, I have to engage with it in a particular way.

“The poetry voice has its rule and its responsibilities,” she said. “This poetry, this voice, this music, is something larger. And it’s saying if we are going to work through you — because it’s not about me, but about bringing forth something much larger — then you can’t be small-minded. I think that’s what this album is doing. It says, ‘Here we all are,’ and if you open your heart, there won’t be any enemies.”