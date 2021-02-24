 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Tulsa-connected films vying for different best film awards at Golden Globes
top story

Two Tulsa-connected films vying for different best film awards at Golden Globes

{{featured_button_text}}

Two films with Tulsa connections could be “best” when the 78th Golden Globe Awards are announced Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC.

“Mank,” which led all films in nominations, was written by Jack Fincher, a Central High School alum and former Tulsa World reporter. The father of director David Fincher, Jack Fincher died in 2003. Among “Mank” nominations: best screenplay, best director, best actor (Gary Oldman), best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), best score and best dramatic film.

And, as strange as this sounds, a movie filmed in and around Tulsa is a nominee in the category of best foreign language film.

The movie is “Minari.” If you Google “controversy” and “Golden Globes,” the search will yield results that include “Minari.”

What’s the controversy?

“Minari,” which secured top honors at Sundance 2020, is a decorated piece of work featuring award-worthy performances. “Minari” tied all films for most nominations when Screen Actors Guild Awards candidates were announced.

The controversy stems from the fact that “Minari” was not nominated for a Golden Globe in the best dramatic film category and was instead shunted to the best foreign language film category, never mind that it’s a homegrown film.

Here’s why: The Golden Globes, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has a rule that any film with at least 50% non-English dialogue belongs in the category of best foreign language film instead of best film, period. Korean is the dominant language in “Minari,” which features English subtitles.

A fringe benefit of the “snub” was it got people talking about “Minari,” which is playing at Circle Cinema. Let’s continue the conversation by asking and answering questions about the film.

Minari.’ What is it?

If you’re talking about vegetation, minari is a peppery Korean herb.

If you’re talking about the movie, “Minari” is a semi-autobiographical film. Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is the child of South Korean immigrants and grew up in Lincoln, Arkansas, near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.

The set-in-the-1980s film (look for cameos by glass Mountain Dew bottles!) is about a Korean family that relocates from California to a trailer in rural Arkansas.

Jacob, the father, wants to stop looking at chicken butts for a living (watch the movie for an explanation), and he hopes to steer his wife and two children to a new life through farming. It’s his American dream.

The move to Arkansas, tornado scares and all, is unsettling for Jacob’s wife, but maybe she’ll warm up to the new normal after her mother moves into the trailer with them. The family dynamic is rocked by the arrival of Jacob’s potty-mouthed mother-in-law. The family member most affected is the youngest child, David, who is forced to share a bedroom with a snoring (but loving) grandma.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chung indicated that “Minari” spun out of a desire to tell his young daughter about where he came from, what it took for his parents to come to America and what family means to him. The film is intended as a love letter to his parents and a love letter to all parents who make a stab at hope for their children’s futures.

“My father came to America believing in the romantic dream of what he saw in films like ‘Big Country’ and ‘Giant’ — this fertile land able to yield so much promise,” Chung said in production notes for the film. “But what I saw is that it was a lot harder than that. The dirt is not forgiving. I remember him out at 2 a.m., in the snow, covering trees. There’s a constant level of risk in farming that so few movies let you feel. I wanted to show some of that, but also, by contrast, reflect on how nature so often offers grace.”

Where was ‘Minari’ filmed?

Oklahoma played the role of Arkansas. Director of photography Lachlan Milne, who is from Australia, said this: “I had assumed Oklahoma would be dry, bare, wide-open plains, but eastern Oklahoma is shockingly green, with its own breathtaking beauty.”

The production set up camp outside Tulsa. A publicist said the movie’s “hero location” was Sand Springs’ Meadow Lake Ranch, indicating that 90% of the film was shot on the property. One filming site included a working farm tended by immigrant Hmong workers whom Chung said “reminded me of the direct connection between immigrant families then and now.”

It was reported by thecinemaholic.com that scenes were shot in Sand Springs, Skiatook, Broken Arrow and Rose in Mayes County.

Who’s in the movie?

If you’re a fan of “The Walking Dead,” you’ll recognize the male lead. It’s Steven Yeun, a Korean-American actor who played Glenn Rhee in the AMC zombie series. And there’s a real-life family connection in this movie about a family. Even before “Minari” got a green light, Chung sent the script to Yeun, who is a cousin-in-law.

Chung said one of Yeun’s strengths is you instantly want to root for him. Continuing, Chung said, “You have to want to root for Jacob because he’s doing this terribly risky thing, taking his family to this crazy place without even consulting them and putting them on the edge of disaster. You could easily despise this guy and not trust him at all. But the way Steven expresses what’s inside of him, you feel sympathy for the intensity of his commitment, his willfulness and his belief in hard work.”

Yeun earned a SAG Awards nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a film. South Korea cinema legend Yuh-Jung Youn, who plays the grandmother, secured a SAG Awards nomination for outstanding female in a supporting role. And the “Minari” cast, which included child actor newcomers and South Korean actress Yeri Han making her American debut, earned a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast.

Will “Minari” and “Mank” give Tulsa-connected films a best picture sweep at the Golden Globe Awards? Tune in Feb. 28 to find out and check back on April 4 to find out if “Minari” will have a big night at he SAG Awards.

Movies in a Minute: ‘Mank’ & ‘The Prom’

Made in Oklahoma movies, from box-office hits to upcoming projects

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Golden Globe Awards

The 78th Golden Globes will take place from 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC. The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, returning for the fourth time, after hosting in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Fey and Poehler will share duties from their respective cities, with Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and nominees, from various locations around the world.

The 2021 Golden Globes will honor Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award and Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award. Lear will be the third recipient of the recently created Carol Burnett Award, which honors contributions to television.

As previously announced, Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of filmmaker and three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee and producer and philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee, will serve as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Golden Globes nominees

Complete list of nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best motion picture, drama: “The Father”; “Mank”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Promising Young Woman”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; “Hamilton,”; “Music”; “Palm Springs”; “The Prom”

Best motion picture, foreign language: “Another Round”; “La Llorona”; “The Life Ahead”; “Minari”; “Two of Us”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Great”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Emily in Paris”

Best drama TV series: “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Ratched”

Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Kate Hudson, “Music”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”; Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; James Corden, “The Prom”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”; Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Regina King, “One Night in Miami”; David Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best limited series or TV movie: “Normal People”; “The Queen’s Gambit”; “Small Axe”; “The Undoing”; “Unorthodox”

Best original song: “Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”; “Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Io Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”; “Speak Now,” “One Night In Miami”; “Tigress & Tweed,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”; Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”; James Newton Howard, “News of the World”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Animated film: “Onward”; “The Croods: A New Age”; “Over the Moon”; “Soul”; “Wolfwalkers”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”; Jack Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”; Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”; Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”; Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Best supporting actress, motion picture: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”; Olivia Colman, “The Father”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Helena Zengel, “News of the World”; Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”; Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”; Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Jim Parsons, “Hollywood,” Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Best actress, television series, drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best actor, television series, drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Al Pacino, “Hunters”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”; Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”; Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best actress, limited series or television movie: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”; Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”; Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Shadow, a wolf pup with a ferocious appetite at the San Diego Zoo

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News