Two Tulsa-connected films vying for different best film awards at Golden Globes

The move to Arkansas, tornado scares and all, is unsettling for Jacob’s wife, but maybe she’ll warm up to the new normal after her mother moves into the trailer with them. The family dynamic is rocked by the arrival of Jacob’s potty-mouthed mother-in-law. The family member most affected is the youngest child, David, who is forced to share a bedroom with a snoring (but loving) grandma.

Chung indicated that “Minari” spun out of a desire to tell his young daughter about where he came from, what it took for his parents to come to America and what family means to him. The film is intended as a love letter to his parents and a love letter to all parents who make a stab at hope for their children’s futures.

“My father came to America believing in the romantic dream of what he saw in films like ‘Big Country’ and ‘Giant’ — this fertile land able to yield so much promise,” Chung said in production notes for the film. “But what I saw is that it was a lot harder than that. The dirt is not forgiving. I remember him out at 2 a.m., in the snow, covering trees. There’s a constant level of risk in farming that so few movies let you feel. I wanted to show some of that, but also, by contrast, reflect on how nature so often offers grace.”

Where was ‘Minari’ filmed?