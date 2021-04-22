 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Oklahoma competitors among finalists in INSP's 'Ultimate Cowboy Challenge'
0 comments

Two Oklahoma competitors among finalists in INSP's 'Ultimate Cowboy Challenge'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Oklahoma cowboy and an Oklahoma cowgirl are among three finalists in “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,” a reality TV competition hosted by country music artist Trace Adkins.

The season began with 14 participants. Among the last three still in pursuit of the top prize are Katey Jo Gordon of Ryan and Tyler Kijac of Jay. Gordon, a former U.S. team roping and American Junior Rodeo Champion, and Kijac, a former PBR and IBR competitor, will have to rely on their skills during a closing series of challenges. The finale episode is scheduled to air 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 on INSP, which is available through cable and satellite TV providers.

In “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,” competitors were selected from all across the country to compete for a prize package that includes a herd they can take to market, a Rawhide portable corral, an Arrowquip Q-Catch 87 Series cattle chute, the coveted “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown belt-buckle” and a lifetime of bragging rights.

'Mank' leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

David Fincher's "Mank" has led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director. Eight films were nominated for best picture.
Trace Adkins

Country music star Trace Adkins is the host of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” on INSP. Two Oklahoma competitors are among finalists.

 Courtesy, INSP

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Actor LeVar Burton Will Guest-Host "Jeopardy!"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News