Two Oklahoma competitors among finalists in INSP's 'Ultimate Cowboy Challenge'

The season began with 14 participants. Among the last three still in pursuit of the top prize are Katey Jo Gordon of Ryan and Tyler Kijac of Jay. Gordon, a former U.S. team roping and American Junior Rodeo Champion, and Kijac, a former PBR and IBR competitor, will have to rely on their skills during a closing series of challenges. The finale episode is scheduled to air 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 on INSP, which is available through cable and satellite TV providers.