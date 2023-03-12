Songwriters have crafted dozens of songs with Tulsa in the title.

Among the best known:

“24 Hours From Tulsa”

“Tell Me Something Bad About Tulsa”

“Take Me Back to Tulsa”

“Tulsa Time”

Songwriting legend Burt Bacharach was a co-writer on “24 Hours from Tulsa,” which became a hit for Gene Pitney 60 years ago.

Danny Flowers was a member of Don Williams’ band when he wrote “Tulsa Time” 45 years ago in a Tulsa hotel room. The song became a hit for a Country Music Hall of Famer (Williams) and a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer (Eric Clapton).

It’s Tulsa time all over again from a music standpoint.

The city’s previously established music attractions were joined by high-profile newcomers — the Bob Dylan Center and newly refurbished Church Studio — in 2022.

Located down the street from a sister attraction, the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Center is the official home of the Bob Dylan Archives, a treasure trove of more than 100,000 Dylan-related objects. The George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased the Bob Dylan Archives in 2016.

In its first six months of operation, the Bob Dylan Center attracted 23,000-plus visitors hailing from all 50 states and 17 countries. Among them: John Mulaney (comedian, actor), Chris Hillman (The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers), Henry Rollins (Black Flag, Rollins Band), Bonnie Raitt (musician), Mavis Staples (musician), Elvis Costello (musician), Patti Smith (musician), George Saunders (Booker Prize-winning author), Penn Jillette (magician), Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), John Doe (the band X) and Denise Crosby (actress).

The Church Studio is a former church that Tulsa-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell purchased in March 1972. The church was converted into Church Studio, which became a hangout and workshop for artists in Russell’s Shelter Records stable and for other musicians from all over the world.

Restored to better than past glory by Russell admirer and current owner Teresa Knox, Church Studio was opened to the public in March 2022. She’s not the only one who digs Russell and the historic recording studio. By the time November arrived, more than 11 guests had come to check out the place — including an overwhelming 4,000 during a grand opening week.

Tulsa is blessed with performance venues for music acts of all levels, but Church Studio provided another. Bill Champlin, Kenny Loggins, George Thorogood, Taj Mahal, Jimmy Webb, Air Supply, John Ford Coley and others have performed in an intimate setting there.

Tulsa’s world-famous music venue is Cain’s Ballroom, the home of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys when, decades ago, they helped Cain’s earn a reputation as the Carnegie Hall of Western swing. In 2018, Jack White said Cain’s is one of his favorite places to play in the world — and maybe “the” favorite.

“The first day I came into town, just looking at it, I was really upset that nobody had ever told me about Tulsa,” he said. “I walked into Cain’s Ballroom, and I basically almost fired my booking agent the moment I walked into that room. Why do I not know about this place? Why have I never been booked here? Why have you never even mentioned this? It was one of the most beautiful places I had ever seen. And the vibe when we played the show, it was just incredible.”

For a roster of upcoming performers, go to cainsballroom.com.

Tulsa Theater, more than a century years old, is another drenched-in-history local music venue. For a list of upcoming shows, go to tulsatheater.com.

Tulsa’s biggest music “room” is BOK Center, an award-winning downtown arena celebrating a 15th anniversary in 2023. The Turnpike Troubadours sold out an upcoming show at BOK Center so quickly there that a second show was added. The shows will be before and after a March 31 tour stop from Journey and Toto.

Other upcoming BOK Center performers are Koe Wetzel (April 14), Shinedown (April 24), Kane Brown (May 12), Lizzo (May 20), Shania Twain (June 3), Billy Strings (June 7), The Chicks (July 21), Madonna (July 27), Paramore (July 29), surging Oologah country music artist Zach Bryan (Aug. 11-12) and Luke Bryan (Sept. 30). For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

Area casinos have become destinations for gaming and music.

The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino, will welcome Ice Cube (March 16), Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (March 18), Three Dog Night (March 23), Darius Rucker (April 21), Lady A (June 1) and Earth, Wind & Fire (June 24) in the next four months. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Hard Rock Live is the concert venue of the Hard Rock Casino, which also boasts a country dance hall (Track 5) that hosts music artists. Upcoming Hard Rock Live performers are Louis Prima Jr. (March 18), Tracy Lawrence (March 24), Asleep at the Wheel (April 6), Foreigner (April 13), Tracy Byrd (April 20), Cheap Trick (April 28), Everclear (May 6) and Clint Black (June 9). For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Osage Casino’s concert venue is Skyline Event Center. Comedians and music artists scheduled to perform there through early June include Deon Cole (March 25), the Cadillac Three (April 7), Lily Rose (April 20), Chelcie Lynn (May 13) and the Guess Who (June 2). For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.

Tulsa time all over again?

In February, a PBR event in Tulsa set PBR-in-BOK Center attendance records. Eli Vastbinder won the event while riding a bull named Tulsa Time.