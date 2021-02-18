Tulsa's Outsiders House Museum to host another open house event

The Outsiders House Museum is staging another open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21.

Cost is $10, and tickets are only available at the door. Masks and social-distancing rules apply.

The Outsiders House, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., was used as a filming site during the making of the 1983 movie “The Outsiders.” It served as the residence of the Curtis Brothers in the film. The home has since been converted by music artist Danny O’Connor into a museum devoted to the movie and S.E. Hinton’s young-adult novel that inspired the film.

