Tulsa's Outsiders House Museum to host another open house event

Danny O’Connor will host an Outsiders House Museum open house Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21.
Tulsa World file
The Outsiders House Museum is staging another open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21.
Cost is $10, and tickets are only available at the door. Masks and social-distancing rules apply.
The Outsiders House, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., was used as a filming site during the making of the 1983 movie “The Outsiders.” It served as the residence of the Curtis Brothers in the film. The home has since been converted by music artist Danny O’Connor into a museum devoted to the movie and S.E. Hinton’s young-adult novel that inspired the film.
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Dragon's Breath Made in Oklahoma movies, from box-office hits to upcoming projects
Coming soon: 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Filming for a movie based on David Grann’s book “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set occur in the Tulsa, Bartlesville and Osage County area from spring to late summer 2021. Martin Scorsese (right, talking with Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear) is directing and Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are slated to star.
Courtesy, Cody Hammer, Osage News
Coming soon: 'Reagan'
'Reagan'
The drama based on the life of Ronald Reagan stars Dennis Quaid (pictured) and Sean McNamara directs. Guthrie is among filming locations. The movie has a 2022 release date.
Tulsa World file
'Minari'
'Minari' (2020)
“Minari,” starring Steven Yeunwas shot in the Tulsa area by Lee Isaac Chung and was a 2020 Sundance Film Festival winner.
Courtesy/Sundance Institute
‘Twister’
'Twister' (1996)
The Grant County town of Wakita, west of Tulsa by more than two hours, was the community wiped off the map for the special-effects action-adventure movie, featuring storm chasers played by Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt and Jamie Gertz. But go to Wakita now and you’ll find the Twister Museum, which is filled with memorabilia from the No. 2 box-office movie of 1996 and where a five-block walking tour of film sites still attracts people from around the world during summers.
MIKE SIMONS
‘Rain Man’
‘Rain Man’ (1988)
The last movie to film in Oklahoma and win the Academy Award for best picture was also the No. 1 movie at the box office in 1988. Playing brothers who have been separated for years and end up going on a road trip, stars Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise were mobbed by fans as they filmed in the Guthrie area, in the tiny Caddo County community of Cogar, in Hinton and El Reno. The film won four Oscars, including best screenplay, best director and best actor for Hoffman.
United Artists
‘I Can Only Imagine’
‘I Can Only Imagine’ (2018)
This drama became a sleeper box-office hit telling the story behind the MercyMe song and featuring Dennis Quaid. Not only is it one of the biggest faith-based films in movie history, but it’s also one of the most popular music biopic movies. Cloris Leachman and Trace Adkins also filmed in Oklahoma locations including Oklahoma City, Jones, El Reno, Yukon, Del City and Bethany. The film earned a rare A+ Cinemascore from audiences who were polled after seeing it.
Courtesy, Roadside Attractions
‘August: Osage County’
‘August: Osage County’ (2013)
The strongest Oklahoma connection is Tulsa native and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts, who wrote the screenplay based on his play about the ultimate dysfunctional Oklahoma family. That writing attracted a cast for the ages: Oscar winners Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Chris Cooper, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Shepard, Abigail Breslin, Margo Martindale, Ewan McGregor and Dermot Mulroney. You can’t visit the “house” in which filming took place in northern Osage County where the family did verbal and physical battle, but scenes were also shot in downtown Pawhuska and Barnsdall, and the locals would be happy to show you where.
Weinstein Company
‘Elizabethtown’
‘Elizabethtown’ (2005)
The film stars Orlando Bloom of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies as a young man searching for meaning following a job setback and family tragedy, and one of the places he finds some perspective is at the Oklahoma City bombing memorial. Kirsten Dunst also stars in the drama from writer-director Cameron Crowe (“Almost Famous”).
COURTESY/Neal Preston
‘Around the World in 80 Days’
‘Around the World in 80 Days’ (1956)
The globe-trotting hit and Oscar-winning best picture of 1956 found its way around the world to Oklahoma for a small amount of filming: In a scene in which the train is held up by a buffalo herd, that herd is at the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge. For some perspective on the movie’s popularity: According to Box Office Mojo adjusted figures, the movie’s $42 million box-office in 1956 would be the equivalent of $605 million at today’s ticket prices.
Shane Bevel
‘The Outsiders’
‘The Outsiders’ (1983)
You know the names from what is arguably Oklahoma’s most iconic movie: Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Diane Lane and more, along with stars C. Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio. And now you can visit the Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. St. Louis Ave., which was the residence where the Curtis brothers lived, as well as Admiral Twin Drive-In, where filming also took place. When famed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola considered making the movie based on S.E. Hinton’s novel, his collaborating producer, Oklahoma native Gray Frederickson, said they could make it in Oklahoma for less money and with less studio interference. Coppola was sold.
Tulsa World file
‘A Simple Wish’
‘A Simple Wish’ (1997)
This family comedy-fantasy, starring Martin Short, Mara Wilson and Kathleen Turner, did some filming in the Pawhuska area for a brief rural scene in the movie.
TOM GILBERT
‘Tex’
‘Tex’ (1982)
The first of three movies that actor Matt Dillon (left) would make in Tulsa, all based on books by author S.E. Hinton, was this exceptional film that includes sights like the iconic Camelot Inn.
Courtesy Bixby High School
‘UHF’
‘UHF’ (1989)
This cult-favorite comedy starring “Weird Al” Yankovic and Michael Richards filmed in the summer of 1988 at locations including the former Kensington Galleria, a Billy Ray’s BBQ and a Warehouse Market.
Tulsa World file
‘The Killer Inside Me’
‘The Killer Inside Me’ (2010)
Based on the gritty crime novel by Oklahoma-born Jim Thompson, Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck (“Manchester By the Sea”) shot the picture with Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson in multiple cities, including downtown Tulsa, which was supposed to be a stand-in for 1950s downtown Fort Worth, Texas.
Tulsa World file
‘My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys’
‘My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys’ (1991)
Guthrie was a home production base for this story of a rodeo rider (Scott Glenn) looking to get out of the cowboy life after an injury. A great cast includes Okies like Ben Johnson and Gary Busey, along with Kate Capshaw, Tess Harper, Clarence Williams III and Mickey Rooney.
PAUL HELLSTER/Oklahoman file
‘Wildlife’
‘Wildlife’ (2018)
Stars and Oscar nominees Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan paired up in this domestic drama filmed in Enid that was the directing debut of actor Paul Dano, a star of films including “There Will Be Blood.”
Courtesy/IFC Films
‘Home Run’
‘Home Run’ (2013)
This good faith-based sports drama about an alcoholic baseball player entering a Celebrate Recovery program filmed in Okmulgee and Tulsa (look for scenes shot at old Drillers Stadium) and was produced by local filmmakers including Carol Mathews and Tom Newman.
Courtesy/Kelly Kerr
'To the Wonder’
‘To the Wonder’ (2012)
Filmmaker Terrence Malick’s experimental drama about relationships starring Ben Affleck was shot largely in Bartlesville, where Malick was raised. The acclaimed director (“Days of Heaven,” “The Tree of Life”) created a gorgeous film that also shot Affleck and Rachel McAdams gracefully walking among bison at Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.
Courtesy/Magnolia Pictures
‘Rumble Fish’
‘Rumble Fish’ (1983)
Director Francis Ford Coppola stayed in Tulsa following “The Outsiders” production to immediately make this second film, which he co-scripted with Tulsa author S.E. Hinton. Starring Matt Dillon and Mickey Rourke, and with Doug Claybourne, who was raised in Tulsa, as one of the producers.
Tulsa World file
‘American Honey’
‘American Honey’ (2016)
This intense drama about wayward young people on the road features Shia LaBeouf, who was spotted all over Muskogee during the filming, including at the Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee. Also featured was Riley Keough, from films including “Mad Max: Fury Road” and TV’s “The Girlfriend Experience.”
Courtesy A24
12 months for just $26
"This is a special 'editor' offer at a rate we have not offered before. For just $26, you get unlimited access to everything on tulsaworld.com for a year. Every time you click on a story from social media you will get it without interruption and without surveys. Every story online + the daily e-edition that shows you the pages of the paper that day. Support our local journalists who work for you." — Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington
Subscribe today.
Featured scene video: Go behind the scenes with an aquarist at the Oklahoma Aquarium
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!