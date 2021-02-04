 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa's Outsiders House Museum to hold open house Saturday, Sunday

Tulsa's Outsiders House Museum to hold open house Saturday, Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Outsiders House

Danny O'Connor, sitting in Ponyboy's bedroom, was interviewed about the Outsiders House Museum when it opened in August 2019. An open house is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 7.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file

Super Bowl weekend also is a greaser weekend.

The Outsiders House Museum, a museum dedicated to the 1983 filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders” and the S.E. Hinton novel that inspired the motion picture, is staging an open house Saturday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 7. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those who want to see the museum and the big game, be aware that the Super Bowl kickoff doesn’t arrive until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person, and tickets are available only on the museum website, theoutsidershouse.com.

The Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., opened in 2019. The museum once served as a filming site for the movie. It was the home of the Curtis Brothers in the film. The home had fallen into a sad state before music artist and “The Outsiders” fan Danny O’Connor oversaw a restoration and transformation into a museum stocked with memorabilia.

“The Outsiders” is credited for launching the careers of a stable of young actors, including Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise.

Watch Now: What the Ale, Jenks has a new brewery opening soon

Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News