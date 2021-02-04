Tulsa's Outsiders House Museum to hold open house Saturday, Sunday

Super Bowl weekend also is a greaser weekend.

The Outsiders House Museum, a museum dedicated to the 1983 filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders” and the S.E. Hinton novel that inspired the motion picture, is staging an open house Saturday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 7. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those who want to see the museum and the big game, be aware that the Super Bowl kickoff doesn’t arrive until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person, and tickets are available only on the museum website, theoutsidershouse.com.

The Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., opened in 2019. The museum once served as a filming site for the movie. It was the home of the Curtis Brothers in the film. The home had fallen into a sad state before music artist and “The Outsiders” fan Danny O’Connor oversaw a restoration and transformation into a museum stocked with memorabilia.

“The Outsiders” is credited for launching the careers of a stable of young actors, including Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise.

