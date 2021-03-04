Tulsa's Mercury Lounge to host Mercury Rising Streaming Music Festival

In addition, the streaming event will run tandem with limited capacity, socially distanced ticketed live shows at Mercury Lounge. The run of shows will also act as a fundraiser to help Mercury Lounge continue to offer free daily live shows from celebrated and emerging Oklahoma-based artists.

“Tulsa’s music industry is a valuable asset to Oklahoma and one that has proven to be incredibly resilient,” OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky said in a news release. “In light of the challenges 2020 has presented, we are especially pleased to celebrate a grass roots venue’s success and the cultural contributions Mercury Lounge has provided both the public and artists from around the state and nation for 16 years.”

The digital shows will be streamed across multiple social media platforms and pages, with several of the sponsored partners acting as satellite “stages.” The digital shows will go live directly from partner Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts with a full schedule lineup and times to be released soon.

