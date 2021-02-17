 Skip to main content
Tulsa's Marshall Brewing taproom closed due to smoke and water damage, beer still for sale

Tulsa's Marshall Brewing taproom closed due to smoke and water damage, beer still for sale

The taproom at Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St., sustained water and smoke damage after a three-alarm fire that occurred to a building next door. No damage to Marshall's production facility and no interruptions in the supply are expected. 

More than 60 Tulsa Fire Department firefighters battled the fire in freezing conditions, limiting any damage from harming the taproom property. 

"As a result of the smoke and water damage, the taproom at Marshall Brewing will be temporarily shuttered while damage is assessed and repairs are made. In the meantime, Marshall will offer to-go beer sales at its brewery located adjacent to the taproom at 618 S. Wheeling Ave.," stated Wes Alexander, director of sales and marketing.

Pickup times can be booked from 1-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3-5 p.m. Sunday. All orders will be delivered contactless directly to vehicles at a designated curbside pickup location.

Orders for taproom exclusive, year-round and seasonal beers can be placed online at marshallbrewing.square.site.

