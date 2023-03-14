As the St. Patrick’s Day holiday gets closer, people across Tulsa are searching for green clothes to wear and their favorite whiskey or Guinness beer to prepare for the celebrations to come.

Luckily, no Irish ancestry is required to commemorate this holiday. While people in Ireland have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day for centuries, many of the popular traditions Americans associate with the holiday were started here in the United States. In fact, the first-ever St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in present-day Florida during the 1600s, and corned beef and cabbage — the staple meal associated with this holiday — was invented by Irish Americans living in Manhattan.

Every year on March 17, symbols representing St. Patrick’s Day like leprechauns, rainbows, pots of gold and, of course, four-leaf clovers will be present everywhere. According to Christian lore, each leaf on a four-leaf clover holds a different meaning: hope, faith, love and luck. Your chances of finding a four-leaf clover are small, about 1 in 10,000. But your chances of finding a way to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day in Tulsa this year are quite large, thanks to bars and restaurants like Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, 1413 E. 15th St.

Kilkenny’s Irish Pub will shut down a portion of Cherry Street for its annual block party. With thousands of Tulsans expected to attend, this family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration will have plenty of food, drinks and entertainment for all to enjoy.

“Being an Irish pub, we like to partake in this holiday as much as we can,” said event organizer Jason Ashing. “We just want to give the community a good event to come to, where they can have fun and be safe.”

Kilkenny’s is just one of several businesses hosting St. Patrick’s Day events. With an abundance of parties, bar crawls, live music and more happening all over town, Tulsans will have no shortage of opportunities to observe St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Parties and bar crawls

Kilkenny’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

March 17

Cherry Street, 15th Street between Rockford and Peoria avenues

Bring the whole family to Cherry Street for Kilkenny’s Irish Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza. Starting at 11 a.m., the streets from South Rockford Avenue to South Peoria Avenue will be closed to accommodate this massive block party. Food from Kilkenny’s and Nola’s Creole and Cocktails will be available for purchase, as well as plenty of beer and other drinks to go around.

Two stages, one in front of Kilkenny’s and the other in the parking lot in front of Nola’s, will feature live music by King Cabbage Brass Band, Pilgrim, Full Flava Kings and several others. Local artists and vendors like Mythic Press will have booths set up to sell handmade goods.

The kids’ zone at this party will feature obstacle courses, inflatables and face-painting to keep kids entertained. facebook.com/KilkennysIrishPub/events

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

March 17 and 18

Elote, 514 S. Boston Ave.

For two days of lively St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, head downtown to Elote. With the purchase of a single ticket ($22.50) or a group ticket ($18), bar crawlers get two days of St. Patrick’s Day partying, drink tickets and specials, food and drink specials, a waived cover at all venues and more.

The crawl will take guests from Elote to Inner Circle Vodka Bar, Rabbit Hole Bar and Grill, The Hunt Club, The Max Retropub and The Tulsan Bar. An afterparty will take place at Inner Circle Vodka Bar.

You’ll want to get here early (check-in starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.) as the first 400 checked-in guests will receive a stadium cup from Crawl With Us, the group putting on the event. crawlwith.us/tulsa/stpattys

St. Patrick’s Day 2023

March 17

James E. McNellie’s Public House, 409 E. First St.

One of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, James E. McNellie’s Public House’s annual street party will draw hundreds to downtown Tulsa. Starting at 10 a.m., attendees can enjoy food, live music from DJ Litebright, games and, of course, plenty of beer. bit.ly/427cf21.

67th Annual St. Patrick’s Day

March 17

Arnie’s Bar, 318 E. Second St.

Arnie’s Bar certainly knows how to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day. For a 67th year, the downtown bar will take over the streets of the Blue Dome District in downtown Tulsa. Starting at 10 a.m., Arnie’s Bar will provide beer and drinks, set the stage for several live Irish music acts and host food trucks from restaurants like Andolini’s Pizzeria and The Dog House Tulsa on site.

The celebrations have no cover charge and will be open to all ages until 8 p.m., when the event switches to 21-and-older. arniesbar.com

Tulsa’s Best St. Patty’s Day Bar Crawl

March 17

Roof Sixty-Six Rooftop Bar, 121 S. Elgin Ave.

Hundreds of St. Patrick’s Day partygoers will flock to downtown Tulsa for a celebration of all things Irish. This bar crawl will include a free cover to multiple pubs and bars, drink specials, live music and DJs, and more. Tickets range from $10-$50 at eventbrite for the 4-10 p.m. event.

St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Studio30

March 17

Studio30, 1920 E. Sixth St.

From 7 p.m. to midnight, Studio30 will host a 420-friendly St. Patrick’s Day bash featuring music, games, local vendors, a bar, food and a photobooth. This event is free to attend for guests 21 and older. facebook.com/Studio30Tulsa

St. Patrick’s Day Fish Fry

March 17

The American Legion Post 1, 1120 E. Eighth St.

For just $7, guests at The American Legion Post 1 can treat themselves to a feast of fried fish filets, coleslaw and hushpuppies. This celebration, which starts at 6 p.m., will also feature live music. facebook.com/tulsapost1

Drink specials

St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans Pint Night

March 16

NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave.

Starting at 5 p.m., guests at NEFF Brewing are invited to stop by the taproom for some St. Patrick’s Day fun. For $15, beer enthusiasts can snag a specialty pint glass, decked out with a leprechaun riding the NEFF Brewing hop rocket, and fill it with their choice of beer. neffbrewing.com

St. Patrick’s Day at Dead Armadillo

March 17

Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, 1004 E. Fourth St.

Enjoy craft beers at Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing starting at noon. The brewery will have new beers on tap, as well as live music from Tulsa Metro Pipe Band and Your Drunken Uncle in the beer garden.

Small businesses like Cactus Z Designs, As The Crow Flies and Paragon Sauce and Spice will have goods available for purchase. From 6 to 9 p.m., Ruth’s Chicken will serve up delicious chicken from their food truck. dabrewery.com

St. Patrick’s Day Bash

March 17

Renaissance Brewing Co., 1147 S. Lewis Ave.

Renaissance Brewing Co. will be serving up black and tan beer cocktails and special green beer all day long on St. Patrick’s Day. At 5 p.m., the band Township and Range will take the stage for some live music. Renaissancebeer.com

Musical performances

Live Music at Mercury Lounge

March 17

Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave.

Stop by Mercury Lounge to enjoy a variety of musicians’ performances on St. Patrick’s Day. Country singer-songwriter K Phillips will have a free show starting at 2 p.m., followed by another free performance by City of Tulsa Pipes and Drums at 4 p.m., and a final free show at 5 p.m. featuring Brandon Clark. Later that evening, Nashville country artist Grant Gilbert will take the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets for Gilbert’s show are $15. mercuryloungetulsa.com/shows

St. Paddy’s Bash at SoundPony

March 17

SoundPony Lounge, 409 N. Main St.

For a night of free live music, look no further than SoundPony Lounge this St. Patrick’s Day. The cycling-themed bar will have performances by Iowa-based post-punk band Mr. Softheart and Tulsa psych-rock duo Free Association starting at 10 p.m. Entry is free for those 21 and older. thesoundpony.com

Arts, culture and more

St. Patrick’s Day Stained Glass Event

March 17

Tulsa Stained Glass Studio, 4131 S. Sheridan Road

Head to Tulsa Stained Glass Studio for the perfect St. Patrick’s Day date night event. This four-hour class will leave you with two crafts to take home: a glass mosaic and a stained glass suncatcher. The studio will provide wine, a fruit and cheese tray, and a photo booth. Tickets for this event are $105 at eventbrite.

St. Patrick’s Day TNT

March 17

Tulsa Raceway Park at Osage Casino, 3101 N Garnett Road

Racers with green vehicles will receive a 50% discount from their tech cards. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with races starting at 7 p.m. tulsaracewaypark.com

Native Arts Alliance Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

March 17 and 18

Vault Gallery, 1801 Highway 66, Catoosa

The Route 66 Native Arts Alliance will host its spring show and art market on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Guests can browse artwork by Native American artists starting at noon on Friday, followed by a St. Patrick’s Day reception at 6 p.m. The art show will continue from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, starting with a presentation by author and genealogist David Hampton.

Choctaw artist Gwen Coleman Lester is honored as the Alliance’s artist of the year. She’ll be joined by other award-winning artists like Crystal Hanna, Clancy Gray, Ronnie Morris and several others. rt66nativeartsalliance.org

St. Patrick’s Day at Tulsa Botanic Garden

March 17

Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive

Tulsa Botanic Garden is offering fun for the whole family this St. Patrick’s Day. Kids can create clover containers in the Children’s Discovery Garden, while parents sip on shamrock mocktails, Irish coffee and other drinks, available for purchase all day. Celebrations start when the gardens open at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. tulsabotanic.org

2023 Luck of the Irish Virtual 5k

March 17-31

Anywhere

Starting on March 17, the sixth annual Luck of the Irish 3.17-mile race will begin. Runners from all over the world are invited to run their own race at their own pace, wherever they’re comfortable. Because March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month, 15% of money raised from race registration will benefit the National Hemophilia Foundation. Racers have until March 31 to run their 5k. Registration costs $19.99 and includes a bib, medal and donation to the charity. Find tickets on eventbrite.