Tulsa's Elote, Torchy's Tacos to make Valentine's Day deliveries

Flowers and boxes of candy are all fine and good as Valentine’s Day presents, but what if your special someone would prefer something a bit spicier this year?
Elote Cafe & Catering and Torchy’s Tacos are offering delivery of some of its Mexican menu items in the days leading up to Feb. 14.
Elote, 514 S. Boston Ave., will send one of its luchadors, the masked wrestlers regularly featured at the restaurant, to deliver orders of its signature puffy tacos to the one you love.
Choose either the chicken or vegetarian filling, or a combination of the two; one can also add chips and salsa, queso, guacamole, even sparkling wine or margarita mix.
Deliveries will take place this week through Saturday, Feb. 13. For more information, and to order: elotetulsa.com/valentine-delivery.
Fans of Torchy’s Tacos, which has a Tulsa location at 3330 S. Peoria Ave., is offering free delivery for purchases off its menu of high-end tacos this weekend, Feb. 12-14, in honor of Valentine’s Day. Free delivery is available for orders placed through torchystacos.com.
Duet to host ‘Food of Love’ dinner
Duet Restaurant, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host a “Food of Love” wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, which will feature “Nashville hot” fried oysters, lobster ravioli alla vodka, sirloin steak with Roquefort-chive sauce, and Grand Marnier pot au creme for dessert. Courses will be paired with wines from France and Italy. Cost is $50 per person. For more: 918-398-7201, duetjazz.com.
More Valentine specials
Many Tulsa-area restaurants and chocolatiers are offering special deals for Valentine’s Day. Check out our list of Valentine’s sweets and treats at tulsaworld.com.
