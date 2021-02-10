Tulsa's Elote, Torchy's Tacos to make Valentine's Day deliveries

Flowers and boxes of candy are all fine and good as Valentine’s Day presents, but what if your special someone would prefer something a bit spicier this year?

Elote Cafe & Catering and Torchy’s Tacos are offering delivery of some of its Mexican menu items in the days leading up to Feb. 14.

Elote, 514 S. Boston Ave., will send one of its luchadors, the masked wrestlers regularly featured at the restaurant, to deliver orders of its signature puffy tacos to the one you love.

Choose either the chicken or vegetarian filling, or a combination of the two; one can also add chips and salsa, queso, guacamole, even sparkling wine or margarita mix.

Deliveries will take place this week through Saturday, Feb. 13. For more information, and to order: elotetulsa.com/valentine-delivery.

Fans of Torchy’s Tacos, which has a Tulsa location at 3330 S. Peoria Ave., is offering free delivery for purchases off its menu of high-end tacos this weekend, Feb. 12-14, in honor of Valentine’s Day. Free delivery is available for orders placed through torchystacos.com.

Duet to host ‘Food of Love’ dinner