Tulsa's Circle Cinema to present 'Coded Bias' virtual event

A free virtual event linked to the documentary “Coded Bias” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

Presented by Circle Cinema and Indie Lens Pop-Up, it will included a post-screening live panel discussion moderated by host Gitzel Puente and will include Jasmine DeHert (School of Computer Science at the University of Oklahoma Gallogly College of Engineering), Talisha White and Libby Ediger (Holberton School).

To RSVP, go to circlecinema.org or ovee.itvs.org/screenings/6gs4n.

“Coded Bias” is directed by Shalini Kantayya. Here’s what the documentary is about: When MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that many facial recognition technologies fail more often on darker-skinned faces or the faces of women than others, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in artificial intelligence.

Featured video:

