Tulsa's Biga to host Sardinian wine dinner

Wines from the Italian island of Sardinia will be featured at a special dinner, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.

Guest speaker Sarah Effinger will discuss the wines that will be served to accompany the four-course meal created by chef Tuck Curren.

The meal will begin with a seafood cous-cous, paired with Aragosta Vermentino di Sardegna, followed by a lasagna Bolognese served alongside a Lambrusco Salamino di Santa Croce. The entree is lamb Cacciatore, which will be accompanied by La Bomcarde Cannonau di Sardegna, with a Sardinian ricotta cake with honey and almonds for dessert.

Cost is $45 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-743-2442, bigaitalianrestaurant.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.