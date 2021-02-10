 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa's Alfre Woodard announced as cast member in new Marvel animated series

Tulsa's Alfre Woodard announced as cast member in new Marvel animated series

{{featured_button_text}}
Moon Girl

Tulsa's Alfre Woodard will lend her voice to the animated series "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur."

 Disney

Tulsa’s Alfre Woodard will be in the cast of a new Disney Channel animated series based on characters from the Marvel Comics universe.

The series is “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” and it is scheduled to debut in 2022.

Actress and singer Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Disney’s “The Lion Guard”) will star as Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl. Woodard (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) will voice Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi.

Also in the cast are Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) as Lunella’s dad, James, Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as Devil Dinosaur and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins”) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops.

Laurence Fishburne, the series’ executive producer, will voice a recurring character, the Beyonder, who has been part of Marvel history since the Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars’ comic book series in the 1980s.

The series will follow the adventures of a 13-year-old super-genius and her 10-ton T-Rex. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City by way of a time vortex, they work together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

Meet 38 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Tina Turner Among 2021 Rock Hall of Fame Nominations

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News