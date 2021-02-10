Tulsa's Alfre Woodard announced as cast member in new Marvel animated series

Tulsa’s Alfre Woodard will be in the cast of a new Disney Channel animated series based on characters from the Marvel Comics universe.

The series is “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” and it is scheduled to debut in 2022.

Actress and singer Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Disney’s “The Lion Guard”) will star as Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl. Woodard (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) will voice Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi.

Also in the cast are Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) as Lunella’s dad, James, Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as Devil Dinosaur and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins”) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops.

Laurence Fishburne, the series’ executive producer, will voice a recurring character, the Beyonder, who has been part of Marvel history since the Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars’ comic book series in the 1980s.