Tulsans part of virtual WonderCon 'Women in Toys' panel

Tulsans part of virtual WonderCon 'Women in Toys' panel

Funko Pops

Funko Pops are popular items at pop culture cons.

 JOEY JOHNSON

Major pop culture conventions have been paused due to COVID-19, but Los Angeles’ WonderCon will take place this weekend as a stay-at-home virtual event and it will include a panel arranged by a Tulsan and featuring a Tulsan.

Nathan Hale High School alum Daniel Pickett covers toys, action figures, comics and movies for his online site, actionfigureinsider.com.

Pickett, who has put together and moderated panels about the toy industry for San Diego Comic-Con, WonderCon and other events, has arranged a “Women in Toys” panel that will be available for viewing beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Among panelists is Tulsa native Hillary Gray, associate director of fan marketing at Funko, a company that manufactures pop-culture themed figurines.

Here’s a panel description: “For decades, the making of toys and collectibles was regarded as a “boys club,” but as more women become interested in pop culture and collecting, more and more women are finding roles within the toy-making community. Find out about their incredible contributions and how women have changed the collectibles industry. We discuss the state of the industry and what it means to be a woman in the toy industry with a dynamic panel of esteemed female professionals representing a diverse span of roles in the industry.”

Pickett, who will moderate the panel, said it includes a shout-out to Tulsa.

Go to www.comic-con.org or subscribe to the con’s YouTube channel for access.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

