Tulsan Barron Ryan's work to commemorate 1921 Race Massacre earns national attention

A single sentence in one of the few first-hand accounts of the Tulsa Race Massacre struck the spark of inspiration for Tulsa native Barron Ryan’s newest composition.
“I was reading the book by Mary E. Jones Parrish, and she mentioned that at one point she and her daughter were reading from the Psalms,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t mention what Psalms they read, but my mind went to Psalm 88, which is a lament. The third verse begins, ‘For my soul is full of trouble,’ and that seemed the appropriate sentiment for this piece.”
Ryan used that phrase, “My Soul is Full of Trouble,” as the title for a piano trio he was commissioned to write by Chamber Music Tulsa, as part of that organization’s Greenwood Commissioning Project.
The trio, written for piano, violin and cello, is tentatively scheduled to have its world premiere in May. But it has already brought Ryan some national attention.
The Smithsonian Magazine selected Ryan as one of “Ten Innovators to Watch” in an article that appeared on the magazine’s website Jan. 7.
The article by Rasha Aridi is to highlight “innovators (who) continue to push the envelope and bring forth what they think the world needs.” Those needs range from protecting the mental health of young people by combating cyberbullying and developing animal-free food proteins to designing buildings and transportation systems that take into account social distancing restrictions.
Ryan was selected as a “Storytelling Composer,” whose piano trio is a way of “celebrating and honoring Black history,” according to the Smithsonian article.
However, Ryan said, “My Soul is Full of Trouble” was not designed as a piece of programmatic music.
“What I wanted to do in this music is to produce that same sort of emotional response I had when I was reading about the Tulsa Race Massacre,” he said. “I came up with the opening, that I thought had all the qualities that the phrase ‘My Soul is Full of Trouble’ conjures up.
“And then, I just kept writing until I could not think of what would come next,” Ryan said. “For me, there are two components in composing. One is inspiration, where you discover some musical idea that resonates with you. The other is more like engineering. You have this one piece, like the corner piece of a jigsaw puzzle, and you have to find a way to fit all the pieces together properly.”
Ryan said the one-movement work follows the sonata-allegro form, as that gave him a better sense of how the composition should unfold.
The work is something of a departure for Ryan, an acclaimed pianist who has performed in concert throughout the U.S., as a solo artist and in duo concerts with his father, pianist Don Ryan, a mainstay of Tulsa’s classical and jazz music worlds.
Ryan has released two albums: “Classical with Attitude,” which featured jazz- and ragtime-influenced works by George Gershwin, Nikolai Kapustin and William Bolcom; and “The Master’s Apprentice,” Ryan’s interpretations of classic jazz piano solos by artists including Oscar Peterson, Teddy Wilson, Fats Waller and Erroll Garner.
Bruce Sorrell, executive director of Chamber Music Tulsa, said the organization chose Ryan to be part of its Greenwood Commissioning Project following a performance he gave at the University of Tulsa in 2019.
“Of course, we knew Barron from his performances here in Tulsa, and we knew he was a composer,” Sorrell said. “But at this TU performance, he played a new piano work that really impressed us.”
What had caught the collective ear of Chamber Music Tulsa was something Ryan said was written somewhat in desperation.
“When I agreed to do this recital and work with students at TU, I had nothing new written,” he said. “I figured everyone in town had already heard all my stuff, so I wrote this piano sonata to perform.”
“He told us he was wanting to expand his composing,” Sorrell said. “And we wanted to include one composer from Tulsa in this project, so it just made sense to commission Barron to do a piece for us.”
Chamber Music Tulsa commissioned two other composers as part of the project.
Corey Dundee, a member of the Kenari Saxophone Quartet, was commissioned to write a string quartet for the Verona Quartet, which is scheduled to have its world premiere when the quartet performs as part of Chamber Music Tulsa’s 2021-2022 season.
Composer Anthony R. Green will also compose a string quartet that was to be premiered this spring by the Thalea String Quartet, but that performance has been rescheduled.
Sorrell said it has contracted with musicians from the Thalea quartet to perform the premiere of Ryan’s work, with Ryan as the pianist, as part of its “Any Given Child” programs for Tulsa Public School students, as well as in a public concert.
“Of course, everything depends on how the COVID virus goes, but we are holding the dates for these performances,” Sorrell said.
Ryan said the strictures of the pandemic have affected his career “dramatically but not badly.”
“I had about 45 concerts scheduled for 2020 that were canceled,” he said. “But because of that, I was able to concentrate on writing this work and to discover how to improve myself as an artist in other pursuits. I learned a lot about video production, online streaming, I recorded an educational program for young people, and I’ve been working on a third album, called ‘The First of Its Kind,’ which includes the piano sonata and a dance suite that I wrote.” he said. “I just realized that, since I couldn’t do anything about the virus, I might as well make the best of it and just keep moving forward with my music.”
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 42 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love